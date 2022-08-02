“The things he did on the court enabled his team to win 11 world championships, you’re not going to see that happen again” - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Bill Russell the competitor will live on forever

Bill Russell's death has saddened the entire NBA community. He was one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball. Undoubtedly, he was a force on the court, winning 11 NBA championships and 5 MVP awards. However, Russell was known for much more than that.

The 11-time champion was a social rights activist who did not back down from taking the necessary steps when required. He inspired generations of superstars to speak up against racism, and one among them was the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

When Russell retired from the league, Kareem was still a rookie. However, the two of them had a great relationship. Their aim was the same, to remove social injustice from society. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined "NBA Today" to talk about what Bill Russell meant to him and what he would remember the most about him, saying:

"I think Bill the competitor will live on forever. You know, what he demonstrated on the court was extraordinary, both as a leader and just as a guy you liked to see him do this thing. The things he had to say and the things he did on the court enabled his team to win 11 world championships. You're not gonna see that happen again."

Bill Russell was undoubtedly one of the most successful players to step foot on an NBA court. He went to 12 NBA Finals, losing only once. Russell also won eight consecutive titles, which is one of the most challenging feats for any team to achieve.

He was one of the best defenders in the game. Although he stood at 6 feet 10, Bill Russell had the speed required to excel in the league. His success in the Finals was so great that the league renamed the NBA Finals MVP trophy after Bill Russell.

Having won it all as a player, he took over as the team's coach from his mentor Red Auerbach. In his first year as the coach, the Celtics failed to win. But he won the next two championships with the team and then decided to retire from the game.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar shares what it was like being Bill Russell's friend

NBA All-Star Game 2013

Bill Russell had a witty personality and loved pulling the legs of people close to him. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was one of his friends. The two would often meet or speak on the phone. While remembering his friend, the Laker legend shared what it was like to be friends with Russell, saying:

"Bill liked to rib you a lot, he tease you about things that you could do and that you couldn't do.

"I know about myself, I get on him about his golf game, and tell him how bad his golf game was and he never ever wanted to discus that. I told him for the part of it that,"You're left handed, how can you expect to dominate being left handed," we laughed about it and moved on."

Russell had many great moments in the league. He loved making people smile and despite his stature, he always joked around with everyone. His death is a loss to the NBA. However, his legacy will forever be alive as such was the impact he had on the lives of people.

