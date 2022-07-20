“The trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to a trickle” - Brian Windhorst says the Brooklyn Nets are not aggressively reaching out to teams over a potential Kevin Durant trade

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant remains with the team. Durant submitted a trade request at the start of free agency, listing the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns as preferred destinations.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA insider Brian Windhorst divulged further information about Durant's trade talks. Windhorst stated that the Nets are not reaching out to teams but are still listening to offers made by other franchises.

"From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to a trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls," Windhorst said.

"The league is about to go on their first significant vacation in two years, people are scattering to Europe and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future," Windhorst continued.

The Nets are in no rush to make a deal. Durant has four years left on his contract. They want to ensure they get the best value for the superstar.

Who can offer the best deal for Kevin Durant?

The Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat have enough assets to acquire Durant while maintaining a championship-caliber roster.

The two-time Finals MVP could be traded to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. The Nets would receive reigning Sixth Man of the Year Herro, sharpshooter Robinson and former All-Star Kyle Lowry.

The Suns could trade Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton for Kevin Durant. To make the salaries work, the Nets must include Cam Thomas. But the Suns cannot do this deal until January 15th. With Ayton's new contract, he cannot be traded until then.

However, the Nets have clarified that they want an All-Star in return. Ayton's performances in the postseason have not been All-Star-worthy. Mikal Bridges is one of the best defensive players in the league but is not an All-Star. Cam Johnson is a starter at best.

