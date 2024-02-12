"The Travis Kelce Draymond Game": NBA fans draw wild comparisons to Chiefs star's heated altercation with coach

Draymond Green may not be part of the NFL, but when a tense exchange between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid was captured on camera during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, NBA fans couldn't help but liken it to the behavior of the Golden State Warriors forward.

Kelce was captured yelling at Reid on the sidelines during a Chiefs’ offensive drive that resulted in a fumble. After Mecole Hardman's 52-yard catch advanced the Chiefs into the 49ers' red zone for the first time, the subsequent first-down run by running back Isiah Pacheco led to a turnover.

Kelce ensured Reid was aware of his frustration about being sidelined, prompting fans to draw comparisons between his behavior and Draymond Green’s.

Green has been involved in numerous intense on-court incidents, including exchanges with Warriors coach Steve Kerr. The most recent incident went viral when Green was seen pleading with Kerr to call a timeout, only to be humbled as Kerr informed him that the team had none left.

It has been more than a month since Draymond Green was reinstated by the NBA after missing 12 games for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12.

In the first 10 games he played, Green avoided any technical or flagrant fouls.

However, he was called for a technical foul in his 11th game back.

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green has not crossed the line with NBA officials since return

Against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday (Feb. 10), Draymond Green recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. However, he received his first technical foul since his suspension.

Before his streak ended, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team wants its star to be himself without crossing the line.

“We did not want him to be Mr. Goody Two-Shoes. We wanted him to be himself, but not go over the line,” Kerr said ahead of the Phoenix game (via San Francisco Chronicle).

“We want him to be on the officials, but not yell profanity at the officials. He’s himself but he’s not crossing the line. He’s been great.”

Green said one of the things he learned since his suspension was that the Warriors need him to succeed.

“That when I’m in the game, we’re a very good basketball team. Incredible. And I think people are starting to see that.”

Green has been suspended twice this season and six times in his career. He has been ejected 18 times, the most among active NBA players.

The Warriors are riding a four-game winning streak and hold a season record of 25-25, placing them in 10th position, the final spot in the NBA Play-In tournament.

