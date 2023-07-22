"The Two goats": Fans go nuts after LeBron James embraces Lionel Messi ahead of his first MLS game

LeBron James was squarely in the middle of the Leo Messi mania in Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made his debut in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

“King James” and “Leo” had the entire crowd at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida standing when they embraced. Messi’s last-gasp goal that gave Miami a 2-1 victory still had the crowd buzzing in excitement when the two superstars met up.

Fans quickly reacted to the moment:

“The Two goats”

LeBron James may be the undisputed king of American sports but Lionel Messi is a global star that’s nearly unmatched. James wasn’t the biggest star in Miami that night as the Argentinian brought his football magic to South Florida.

The Barcelona icon stunned the soccer world when he signed for David Beckham’s Inter Miami after reportedly refusing a mouthwatering offer from Saudi Arabia. “La Pulga Atomica” turned down what was rumored to be a $400 million deal to join his rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

Lionel Messi took his talents to Miami not because of the money. The decision was greeted with euphoria, particularly by fans in the US. Star-starved soccer fans in the country will finally regularly see the man considered by many to be the best to ever play the game.

Messi’s impact was there for all to see in just his first game. The stadium was packed with fans standing up for most of the entire game. Even LeBron James had to come out and pay homage to the 2022 World Cup winner. “Leo’s” game-winning penalty kick rocked not just the venue but also the MLS.

Fans have high expectations for LeBron James and the LA Lakers next season

Lionel Messi might have to visit Crypto.com Arena at some point, especially in the playoffs or even the NBA Finals. Basketball fans have high expectations for LeBron James and the stacked LA Lakers to make a run at the championship.

Fresh off a humbling sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers retooled to challenge the defending champs. They started last season 0-5 and eventually fell to 2-10, which tied for the worst start in franchise history.

If James’ team struggles again next season, someone will be fired.

The Lakers are deep, well-balanced and have the experience to win it all this season. Messi could witness their success towards the season’s end.

