“The two Lakers’ picks are the most powerful thing as far as picks go in the league right now” - NBA executive shares candid thoughts on LA Lakers' trade assets

The LA Lakers' remaining 2027 and 2029 draft picks are the two best draft-related trade assets in the league, according to an anonymous NBA executive. The Lakers have been in many trade rumors throughout the summer involving both of their highly coveted future first-round picks. However, they have been reluctant to trade away either pick as they hold out for the right move.

Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reported:

“The two Lakers’ picks are the most powerful thing as far as picks go in the league right now. Everyone expects them to be top picks, and if you can get them unprotected, everybody wants those.

“The Lakers only want to give up one, and now you have to be thinking, if you’re the Lakers, OK, (Malik) Beasley and (Bojan) Bogdanovic and Jarred Vanderbilt for one of these picks and Russ (Westbrook)? Or, you know, (Jordan) Clarkson or (Mike) Conley in there?" an NBA executive was quoted as saying.

"You’re going to want three of those five players, give up Westbrook and only deal off one of the picks. (Utah Jazz executive) Danny (Ainge) might get more picks if he sells those off individually, but he is not going to get better picks, and that is the thing the Lakers have as an advantage.”

It’s no surprise that teams covet the Lakers' picks.

Their superstar, LeBron James, is already 37 years old and showing some signs of decline. Meanwhile, fellow star Anthony Davis is only 29, but he's one of the NBA's most injury-prone players. In addition, the Lakers have almost no quality young players on their roster.

So, there’s no telling how bad they might be in five to seven years when their picks are conveyed in the years 2027 and 2029. Whichever team lands the picks could be looking at a potential gold mine.

Is it worth it for the Lakers to trade away their future to remain competitive next season?

It probably doesn’t make much sense for the Lakers to trade away picks so far into the future just to marginally improve their title chances next season. However, it also doesn’t make sense for them to waste the last few years of LeBron James playing at a superstar level.

So far, there have been no indications that the Lakers would ever consider trading James. They have to do everything they can to maximize their current roster around him.

The Lakers' most obvious trade partner is the Utah Jazz, who appear to be having a fire sale after their recent Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades. The Lakers could add a nice boost of playmaking to their backcourt if they add guards Jordan Clarkson or Mike Conley. They could also opt to add some shooting to their frontcourt with the addition of sharpshooting forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

However, out of all the rumored trades involving the Lakers' picks, the best and most realistic potential deal is one involving the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers have long been rumored to be discussing a deal involving shipping Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 firsts to Indiana. They would get back sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield and shot-blocking stretch-five Myles Turner.

Hield and Turner aren’t the biggest names, but they would still fill two big needs for Los Angeles in shooting and rim protection. The Lakers ranked 22nd in team 3-point percentage last season at 34.7%. Hield is a career 39.8% 3-point shooter who leads the league in 3-pointers over the last five seasons at 1,269. Meanwhile, Turner leads the league in blocks per game over the last five seasons with 2.5.

Being able to acquire both players while also moving on from Westbrook should be tempting for the Lakers. They would be able to trot out a very well-rounded starting lineup of Patrick Beverley, Hield, James, Davis and Turner. It may not be an instant championship team, but as of right now it looks like the best possible move given the Lakers' circumstances.

