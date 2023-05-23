“The union of Steph and LeBron seems like a match made in heaven” – Kevin O’Connor speculates LeBron James joining Steph Curry

After LeBron James and the LA Lakers were eliminated last night by the Denver Nuggets, there's been a ton of speculation as to what's next for the four-time champion. With James considering retirement, a new possibility of him teaming up with an All-NBA player could come to fruition in the near future.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner shared that LeBron could team up with Steph Curry as Father Time takes its toll. The Lakers star is still under contract with the team until the 2024-25 season.

However, there's a chance he could opt out of the contract, since he has a player option for that year, and possibly join the Golden State Warriors.

"LeBron, now more than ever, needs an All-Star shot-creating teammate," O’Connor wrote. "It’s clear from this postseason that he can’t shoulder the offense alone. That is why Kyrie [Irving] is a potential target for Los Angeles. But in Golden State, Steph, who is no longer at his peak, could use a little extra push too. That’s why Golden State’s summer is so pivotal, as well. The union of Steph and LeBron seems like a match made in heaven, particularly as they enter the twilight of their careers."

Watching LeBron play in the postseason this time around wasn't as impressive as his previous runs. He's obviously slower and in need of a better co-star when he's on the floor. It's not a knock on Anthony Davis, but pairing James with Curry could generate a ton of fanfare for the NBA.

They've had experiences playing alongside each other in All-Star games, but it'll be a different feeling if the two biggest stars of the modern league will officially team up. Also, both of their teams have been knocked out of the postseason and will need to work on re-tooling their rosters.

LeBron James contemplates retirement this offseason

LeBron James experienced getting swept in the Conference finals for the first time in his career. After their loss against the Nuggets yesterday, James rocked the NBA world when he gave his thoughts on considering retirement.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin got a chance to talk to the Lakers star after their loss to discuss more about his looming retirement.

ESPN @espn LeBron James told @mcten that he will consider retirement this offseason. LeBron James told @mcten that he will consider retirement this offseason. https://t.co/X7mlBz1mfr

Last night's Game 4 performance from LeBron could potentially be his last game. Looking back, he left it all on the floor after he dropped 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to try and extend their season.

While it looks like James can still play at a high level, the decision will solely be upon him.

