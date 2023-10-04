"The unstoppable debate" - Steph Curry dishes laid-back reply to Magic Johnson's disagreement with 'greatest PG' moniker

While regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Steph Curry is also recognized as one of the best point guards of all time. With the number of great point guards who have done their part in solidifying the league's legacy, Curry is right there with them.

In the 14 seasons that he has played in the NBA, the Warriors star has changed the way the game is played with his shooting prowess from anywhere on the court. This is coupled with the fact that he has won four championships and two MVP awards with two All-NBA first-team and four second-team selections.

This has led to conversations regarding who is the greatest point guard of all time, leading to a comparison with NBA legend Magic Johnson. In an interview on 97.5's "The Game," Warriors' Steph Curry weighed in on the debate.

"It's the unsolvable debate why everybody asks those questions," Curry said, "why everybody loves to talk about them. Because I can say I'm the best and Magic can defend his position and any other point guard can chime in. It's the beautiful thing about basketball and the eras.

"Obviously, there's so much respect and admiration for what Magic did in his career. His resume is second to none. If you're in that conversation, then it's a job well done."

From Steph Curry's point of view, he sees the debate as an "unsolvable" one that has led to varying responses and answers from different people. Be that as it may, the two point guards have a case to make when it comes to who ranks the best among the best for their position in NBA history.

NBA legend Magic Johnson responds to "best point guard" debate in comparison to Steph Curry

Before Steph Curry's response to the point guard debate, Lakers legend Magic Johnson gave his answer in an interview on CBS Sports Radio with Zach Gelb.

"OK, so, if he got more than five championships," Johnson said, "if he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he's the greatest. If he got more than No. 1 in assists all time in the finals, No. 2 in double-doubles (in the playoffs and finals), No. 1 in triple-doubles all time in the NBA playoffs, No. 4 in steals all time in the playoffs ...

"If he got more than those numbers, then he's the best. If he got more than those all those things, he's the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn't."

Aside from the accolades, Magic Johnson is no slouch with his statistical production. In his 13 seasons, Johnson averaged 19.5 points (52.0% shooting), 11.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

At the height of his career, he was unmatched when it came to playing the guard position. Johnson has the resume to speak for himself when it comes to this debate. It's all a matter of perspective and context at this point.