"The verbal version of 'Swaggy P' celebrating that missed 3 without looking at it as it rimmed in and out" - Radio host thinks Patrick Beverley's confidence could backfire for LA Lakers 

Patrick Beverley was full of confidence when he was officially introduced as a member of the LA Lakers on Thursday. However, Beverley made snide comments that could have alienated players such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A renowned radio host believes Beverley's comments could backfire for the Lakers.

Beverley was all smiles during his introductory news conference. He expressed his excitement in teaming up with James, Davis and longtime rival Russell Westbrook. Beverley and Westbrook were also surprisingly cordial during their interactions in front of the media.

Beverley made some remarks that might not sit well with James and Davis. Beverley was asked how he feels about playing with two of the best players in the NBA. Some might interpret his response as being confident, but others might perceive it as arrogance.

"They're gonna be playing with me," Beverley said. "I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference."

Analyst Rich Eisen on "The Rich Eisen Show," said Patrick Beverley should be wary of his comments. There's nothing wrong with being confident, but Beverley needs to know his place within the Lakers. Eisen compared Beverley's comments to Nick Young's infamous premature celebration after missing a 3-point shot.

"I understand you've got some game," Eisen said. "You have to in order to be an NBA player. You got to have that dog in you and all that, but come on. On occassion, must check themselves.

"When I saw that soundbite, I thought like, 'Is there a soundbite in Los Angeles Lakers history more potentially? The verbal version of 'Swaggy P' celebrating that missed 3 without looking at it as it rimmed in and out.' That is what that soundbite is set to become.

"Swaggy P" played four seasons with the LA Lakers from 2013 to 2017. Young had his viral moment on Mar. 25, 2014 against the New York Knicks. He prematurely celebrated a 3-point shot that rimmed in and out. Nevertheless, he finished the game with 20 points and went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc in the Lakers' 127-96 win.

Will the LA Lakers make the playoffs next season?

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers had a very disappointing campaign last season and missed the playoffs. They were deemed one of the early favorites to win the championship. The Lakers were plagued by injuries and inconsistencies. But they are ready to bounce back.

Can the Lakers make the playoffs next season? Absolutely, as long as new coach Darvin Ham figures out a way to make Russell Westbrook effective. Anthony Davis also needs to stay healthy, while LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA.

The addition of Patrick Beverley will help the Lakers on the defensive end, but the team's roster is very different from last season. The good news is that the Lakers got younger by signing free agents such as Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman