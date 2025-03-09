"The vibes are low right now" - Devin Booker makes feelings known on Suns taking down Luka Doncic-less Mavericks

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. It's the first time this season the Suns went up against the Mavs without Luka Doncic on their roster. Booker expressed his thoughts on facing them without Doncic by their side.

Ad

Booker and the Suns had a memorable seven-game series against the Doncic-led Mavs in the 2022 playoffs. Dallas emerged victorious in Game 7, 123-90, after a brilliant 35-point performance by Doncic.

But on Sunday, Booker and the Suns emerged victorious against the significantly shorthanded Mavs, 125-116.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Booker shared that he immediately felt the morale of the city being low the moment they landed in Dallas, Texas. To make things worse, not only is Luka Doncic no longer around, but the Mavs don't have the majority of their stars present with Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL and Anthony Davis dealing with a groin injury.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite the negativity that surrounds Dallas, Booker was nice enough to say that he still hopes that the Mavs could still bounce back one day.

“You can feel it when we land," Booker said. "The vibes are low right now, but hopefully they can look back and once everybody gets healthy, on top of next season, still root on their team and root on their city.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Devin Booker leads Suns to victory over Mavs

The Phoenix Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. It was an unsettling game for the Suns as they faced a team with their spirits at an all-time low. Mavs fans are still upset over the Luka Doncic trade, Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL, and Anthony Davis is still out due to a groin injury.

Ad

Nevertheless, the Suns took full advantage of the situation and came up with a 125-116 victory over the Mavs. Devin Booker had 24 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Assisting Booker on the offensive side was none other than Kevin Durant. Despite trade talks surrounding him, Durant is still giving it his all to help the Suns win. KD had a solid all-around performance, putting up 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Ad

The Dallas Mavericks didn't make it easy for the Phoenix Suns, though. Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall did their best to try and fend off the Suns. Marshall was the Mavs' best player on Sunday after putting up a double-double performance. He added 34 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and two steals.

As for Thompson, he stepped up in the absence of his co-stars. Klay added 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback