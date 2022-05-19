"The Warriors pulled out those designer belts tonight and gave Luka and the Mavs a good old fashion a** whipping!" - NBA analyst sums up Mavericks' Game 1 loss, says Golden State Warriors were "on Luka's a** like back pockets"

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins has praised the Golden State Warriors as they grabbed a 112-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

Luka Doncic scored 20 points on 33.3% shooting from the field on Wednesday. He looked short of his best, and this helped the Warriors take the lead in the seven-game series.

Spencer Dinwiddie racked up 17 points but was not efficient enough to help the Mavericks get back into the game.

The Golden State Warriors restricted the Dallas Mavericks to only 36% shooting from the field, thanks to their resilient defensive efforts.

Praising the Dubs' effort, Perkins sent out a tweet post-game:

"The Warriors pulled out those designer belts tonight and gave Luka and the Mavs a good old fashion a** whipping!!! They were on Luka a** like back pockets. Carry the hell on…"

Kendrick Perkins' tweet on Golden State's performance against Dallas in Game 1 (Image via @Kendrick Perkins/Twitter)

The Golden State Warriors entrusted Andrew Wiggins with the responsibility of guarding Luka Doncic, which paid off well for them.

Doncic had 18 points in the first half but was not able to do anything significant after that. Wiggins' brilliant job on the night meant that the Slovenian star went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Steve Kerr was left impressed by the stellar effort displayed by Wiggins in containing Doncic. He heaped praise on the NBA All-Star in his post-game interview, saying:

"I thought Wiggs was fantastic. He did a fantastic job. Wiggs is just a huge part of our defense and our team.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins defending Luka Doncic:



Although the Golden State Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series, they will have to continue playing great basketball to get the better of the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic will certainly come back hard in the next game to make amends for his poor outing in Game 1.

Golden State Warriors take a 1-0 lead after a thumping win in Game 1

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game One

The Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks series was always going to be exciting.

Both sides have strong defensive units as compared to the other teams in the NBA. They also have players who can get the job done on the offensive end.

On Wednesday, the Warriors took control of the game right from the tip-off. They established a solid 10-point lead in the first quarter, riding on the brilliance of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

The Mavericks tried to make a comeback by putting up a good second quarter, but Golden State made regular buckets to walk into halftime with a nine-point lead.

From thereon, the Dubs never looked back as they played some stunning basketball in the second half to walk away with a 112-87 win.

Steph Curry scored 21 points but did not have the best of nights shooting the ball. He made his presence felt by grabbing 12 rebounds, which is a new playoff high for him.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole scored 19 points each, while Klay Thompson registered 15 points to help Golden State take a 25-point win in Game 1 of the series.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh