"The Warriors are not the same" - Charles Barkley counts 'cooked' Warriors out of playoff contention

NBA legend Charles Barkley shared some tough words about the Golden State Warriors and their hopes of being contenders this season. The Warriors have struggled mightily this season going 7-8 in their last 15 games. Recently, they lost a nail-biter against the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, further crushing their spirits.

They've fallen to the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. Things aren't looking good for the Warriors as fans demand the team start getting things together. Fans on X have also started to ask head coach Steve Kerr to be fired, with dozens of posts about the coach's removal.

The organization is still trying to make things work as the season progresses. But it seems difficult to do as Klay Thompson hasn't played like an All-Star and Draymond Green often gets himself into trouble. This led Barkley to give his take on why Golden State has struggled this season.

"They were cooked and they still are. They are not gonna make the playoffs," Barkley said.

"The Warriors are not the same. They're past their prime."

Their age has affected how they've performed this season. It's obvious that the stars have started to decline and the young players aren't showing signs of promise.

"One thing about old people, they just get older, they don't get better. Sports are a young people's game and Klay, he's past his prime. Same thing with Dray and that's why they're gonna be streaky."

They have a chance at getting back to the win column tonight as they face the Detroit Pistons. But the following games aren't looking to be in their favor as they'll face tough teams in the next five games.

Charles Barkley picks the LA Clippers as the best team in the West

The Western Conference has always been loaded with talent. With the Warriors gradually declining, younger teams have started to emerge and take over the conference. However, one team that has four aging stars hasn't slowed down, causing Charles Barkley to pay extra attention to them.

According to Chuck, the LA Clippers are the scariest team in the West right now. They've climbed up the standings and are now in the fourth spot. This came after they struggled to incorporate James Harden into their offense when they traded for him.

Watch the video of Chuck talking about the Clippers below:

The former Phoenix Suns star pointed out that health has been a major factor in their success. This season, the Clippers haven't had any major injuries to their stars, which has made them into winners early on.

