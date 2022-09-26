"The way a contract situation will weigh on me is totally different than it would weigh on a Jordan Poole" - Draymond Green opens up on contract extension speculation around him

During a press conference on media day, Draymond Green was asked about his contract situation with the Golden State Warriors. The interviewer was curious if Draymond would like to accomplish an extension with the team before the deadline. Green isn't worrying too much about the extension and is just locked in for the upcoming season.

"For me, I'm just focused on this season and being as great as I can be and winning another championship. That's my main focus. I think the way a contract situation will weigh on me is totally different than it would weigh on a Jordan Poole." Green said.

In 2019, Draymond Green signed a four-year contract extension worth $100 million with the Warriors. Green's contract should end by the 2023-2024 season unless he decides he wants to extend or opt-out of his contract. However, contract discussions aren't a concern for him next season.

Draymond Green elaborated on why extensions don't necessarily bother him anymore. For one, he has already made hundreds of millions with his contracts throughout his career. At this point, Green already feels financially secure and doesn't feel stressed about money.

There's also the fact that the Warriors will eventually offer him an extension. Green has been with the squad for 10 seasons now. He has paid his dues and proved that he plays a crucial role for the team. It makes sense to put a contract extension at the bottom of his priority list.

How valuable is Draymond Green for the Golden State Warriors?

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are great players. It's easy for people to appreciate them because of their scoring. However, Green's value goes beyond scoring. Green can lockdown defenders, block some shots and frustrate opponents. Green is similar to Dennis Rodman.

Green is gritty. He loves tormenting his opponents and even the crowd. You can count on him to fight for the ball and make the right play. Aside from his physicality on the court, he's also a good leader.

These qualities make Draymond Green a unique player. He doesn't care about stats, scoring lots of points or being flashy. What matters to him is securing the win for his team. This trait is one that is missing from many players in the modern era of basketball.

Green has averaged 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his career.

