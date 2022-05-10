"The way he was looking at me and the way he was going about it really didn’t sit well with me" - 5x All-Star reveals his face-off with Giannis in 3rd quarter charged him up during Celtics vs Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics are locked in a heated battle. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference finals. The series is currently tied at two wins apiece for both franchises going into Game 5.

The Celtics emerged victorious in Game 4 at the Fiserv Forum, leveling the series once again. However, the player that stood out to everyone's surprise was five-time All-Star Al Horford.

Horford was vital to the Celtics' win, with a stellar display on both ends of the court. Speaking to the media post-game, Horford explained where the spark arose from, stating:

“I don’t know what he said to me, but the way he was looking at me and the way he was going about it really didn’t sit well with me."

Horford's remarks were in relation to the incident that occurred between the Celtics forward and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the footage obtained, Antetokounmpo can be seen passing comments, to which Horford responds in acknowledgement.

Horford stated:

"At that point, I think something switched with me in the game.”

Horford had a phenomenal showing in a game that was of paramount importance to the Celtics. A loss would have put them in the unfavorable position of a 3-1 series deficit.

Al Horford was able to contain Giannis in the paint whilst simultaneously putting in a sublime offensive display as well. The veteran dialed back the years and dropped a stat line of three assists and eight rebounds to go along with 30 points.

The most impressive aspect of his performance was how efficient the Celtics Center was.

Horford produced 30 points on 11/14 shooting, which is a mind blowing 78.6% from the field. In addition, he also shot 5/7 from beyond the arc, ranging to a significant 71.4% from three point land. Lethal.

NBA @NBA



: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PM



Game 5: Wed. 7pm/et on TNT Al Horford was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field in Q4 on his way to setting a Playoff career-high in points (30) and leading the @celtics to the win! #BleedGreen @Al_Horford : 30 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PMGame 5: Wed. 7pm/et on TNT Al Horford was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field in Q4 on his way to setting a Playoff career-high in points (30) and leading the @celtics to the win! #BleedGreen@Al_Horford: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PMGame 5: Wed. 7pm/et on TNT https://t.co/tXopE33UpA

Giannis Antetokounmpo ,The Bucks, Celtics and the NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics — Game 2

Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks, has once again made the playoffs. The Bucks and Giannis have bulldozed the competition, having steamrolled the Chicago Bulls in the first round.

Giannis and the Bucks had a comfortable showing, which saw them decimate the Bulls in five games.

However, they have now reached a standstill with one of the best teams in the NBA. The Boston Celtics have one of the league's best records.

Furthermore, following the introduction of Ime Udoka as head coach, the squad has been transformed into one of the best defensive teams as well. The matchup provides an 'immovable object vs unstoppable force' energy.

The Celtics absolutely have a chance to surpass the Bucks and make the Eastern Conference finals. However, as long as the Bucks have Giannis, it would be safe for the Celtics to tread lightly.

