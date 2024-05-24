"The whole conference is garbage"- NBA fans whinge on Boston Celtics' "easy" path to NBA Finals after Tyrese Haliburton's injury 

The Boston Celtics steamrolled past the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics beat the Pacers, 126-110 after Tyrese Haliburton exited the game with a chest and leg injury. There are fears that Haliburton could miss the rest of the series.

That said, the Celtics' path to the NBA Finals continues getting simpler this year after they faced a Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat in the first round. They squared off against a shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers team that saw Jarrett Allen miss the entire series and Donovan Mitchell miss the last two games in the second round.

Without Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers' chances of a shock upset or making this a competitive series seem bleak. NBA fans couldn't fathom how fortunate the Boston Celtics have been in the playoffs. One fan criticized the Celtics on X/Twitter, saying they aren't as good as people think because of playing in a weaker conference:

"Let’s be real. Celtics aren’t so super like it seems. The whole conference is garbage.."

Another fan added that the Celtics' motivation should be questioned if they fail to win the title this year:

"They’re literally spoon feeding Boston. If they don’t win this year THEY DO NOT WANT IT."

One fan posted something on similar lines, imagining what would happen if Boston botches another championship run:

"Haliburton injured, Donovan Mitchell injured, jimmy butler injured, the scenes if they lost the finals."

A Lakers fan wished their favorite team had the same path:

"Not even a question… they face injured teams lol I wish the lakers had this path"

NBA Finals remain ultimate measuring stick for Boston Celtics' success

The Boston Celtics have been phenomenal in the past eight seasons. Since 2016-17, they have made six conference finals appearances, the most for any team in that span. The Celtics also made the NBA Finals in 2022 but lost 4-2 after leading the series 2-1 against the Golden State Warriors. Their regular exploits have also been well documented in this stretch.

They make a compelling case to be crowned as the most successful team. However, the lack of silverware has been a legitimate argument against this case. The Celtics have boasted one of the best teams every year but haven't capitalized on it.

As dominant as they have been this year, critics continue questioning their ability to keep their composure when the stakes get high despite a third consecutive conference finals appearance. Hence, the ultimate measuring stick for the Celtics' success because of playing in the weaker East remains the 2024 NBA Finals.

Another conference title won't elevate the Boston Celtics' status as the NBA's powerhouse, but a record 18th title will do the trick.