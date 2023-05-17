"The whole country wanted the Spurs"- Victor Wembanyama reveals everyone in France wanted the Spurs to get first pick

There's little doubt the San Antonio Spurs will pick anyone but Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The storied franchise will land another generational big man in Wembanyama after Tim Duncan. There's another storyline to follow with Wembanyama's French roots.

His fellow countrymen, former NBA star Tony Parker and veteran French star Boris Diaw, also played for the Spurs. The five-time champions generated plenty of popularity in France when Parker donned their jersey for 17 of 18 years in the NBA, winning four titles with the team.

Victor Wembanyama reflected on the San Antonio Spurs' "French Connection" after they landed the No. 1 pick this year, saying (h/t Bleacher Report):

"There's a special relation between France and the Spurs because of Tony [Parker] and Boris [Diaw]. I know half of the country, maybe if not, the whole country wanted the Spurs to have the first pick."

Tony Parker was integral to the Spurs' dynasty led by Tim Duncan, which ended in 2016. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game across 1198 appearances for San Antonio between 2001 and 2018. Parker made earned six All-Star nominations and four All-NBA selections during his stint.

Meanwhile, Boris Diaw donned the Spurs' jersey for five seasons, making 331 appearances. He was part of the 2014 championship roster. Diaw was a popular figure among basketball fans in France due to his exploits in the French League and at the international level.

Victor Wembanyama could help San Antonio Spurs get back among the NBA's elite

The San Antonio Spurs needed to land the No.1 pick more than anyone in this year's draft. The franchise has missed the playoffs four years in a row. They also don't have a potential franchise star in the ranks. The Spurs hit a new low after posting a 22-60 record this season, their worst since the 1996-97 season.

They ended up landing a generational talent in Tim Duncan as the No. 1 pick in 1997. Duncan changed the team's fortunes entirely, leading them to become one of the most successful and winningest franchises in the 21st century. The Spurs won five championships with Duncan.

NBA @NBA Live from Paris… #NBADraft prospect Victor Wembanyama reacts to the #NBADraft Lottery presented by State Farm! Live from Paris… #NBADraft prospect Victor Wembanyama reacts to the #NBADraftLottery presented by State Farm! https://t.co/YBnNQ4hgQk

The expectation won't be any different with French prospect Victor Wembanyama. The 7'3" center is no ordinary big man. He's touted as a once-in-a-millenium star, coming in with the same hype as LeBron James did back in 2003 or better.

Victor Wembanyama's guard-like skills at his size and elite defense make him a one-of-one prospect. He could've been a malleable piece as a franchise cornerstone for most if not all teams in the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs also seem like a great destination for Victor Wembanayama, who could shape into an excellent professional under coach Greg Popovich who deserves plenty of credit in the development of legends like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Many Ginobili.

