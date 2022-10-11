"The whole situation with the Lakers, that was a little weird" - Dennis Schröder admits awkward first stint with the LA Lakers, promises reunion will be better

Dennis Schröder has admitted that his first stint with the LA Lakers was a little weird. Schröder promised that things would be better in Hollywood the second time around. Lakers coach Darvin Ham liked what he saw from the team's newest addition.

Schröder faced the media after his first practice with the Lakers on Monday, per ESPN. Schröder was given extra time off after helping Germany win bronze at the 2022 EuroBasket tournament. He told reporters that it was an awkward situation when the Lakers acquired him in 2020.

"The whole situation with the Lakers, that was a little weird," Schröder said. "That's the reason why I said, 'I'll even play for free here,' just to make it right, just to put everybody in the right direction."

Dennis Schröder had a subpar first stint with the LA Lakers. Schröder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, while shooting 43.7% from the field. He was worse in the postseason against the Phoenix Suns. He put up 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in six games.

Schröder entered free agency in the summer of 2021, hoping to sign a huge contract. However, he settled for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics. He was traded to the Houston Rockets midway through the season.

After entering free agency for a second straight year, Schröder opted to return to the Lakers for a one-year, $2.64 million contract. Lakers coach Darvin Ham already likes what he saw from Schröder during his first practice.

"We'll have our coaches script him," Ham said. "He and some other guys will have some really good script session over the next few days. I expect him to rise to the occasion, soak in all the information and be able to apply it pretty quickly."

Dennis Schröder says he never turned down an extension from the LA Lakers

Dennis Schröder reportedly turned down a four-year extension worth more than $80 million with the LA Lakers a couple of seasons ago. Schröder made fun of the mishap this summer by inviting his fans to joke about how he fumbled the bag.

However, the German guard refuted reports of turning down a large amount of money from the Lakers. He revealed that the team never offered him an extension. He thinks the media got the wrong information and the fans just went with it.

"There never was a contract, never rejected anything," Schröder said. "I don't know who brought it up, but that's the media, you know? But at the end of the day, no contract and I'm just happy to be here.

"Like you said, unfinished business and we just got to take care of the stuff and win a chip. That's, I think, the goal, and other than that, with the contract, that's not true."

