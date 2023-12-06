"The Winner": Ernie Johnson chooses Kenny Smith in TNT Crew's hilarious take on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge

The NBA on TNT crew is recognized for its basketball analysis but also for its free-spirited discussions about topics outside the NBA world. It is also known for getting into the holiday spirit, which results in some must-watch content.

Recently, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal showed off their baking expertise as they engaged in a Christmas Cookie Challenge influenced by the Food Network show. Ernie Johnson acted as the judge.

The outcome was as hilarious as anyone could have anticipated. The challenge was filled with fun, laughter and chaos. But who was the cookie genius? And did they influence the judge with their production?

If Ernie Johnson is to be believed, Kenny Smith is the winner. Johnson said:

"The winner is Kenny Smith because he made something that looks like something.”\

Barkley and Shaq disagreed with Ernie Johnson's selection

As expected, the outcome of the contest was comical. Barkley struggled with the piping bag, O’Neal created chaos with the sprinkles and Smith influenced Johnson with his creative flair.

Barkley’s cookie was an effortless tree with some random dots. O’Neal’s was a large blob with various sprinkles, while Smith’s cookie was a clever representation of a Christmas tree.

As Johnson announced the winner, the response of Chuck and Shaq were hilarious.

Barkley said:

“That’s not fair, Ernie. You always pick Kenny.”

O’Neal said:

“That’s a terrible cookie, Ernie. That’s a terrible cookie.”

Smith, however, was ecstatic with the victory and thanked Ernie for picking him as the winner:

“Thank you, Ernie. I admire it. You know talent when you see it.”

While the NBA on TNT crew had fun showcasing its expertise in baking cookies, so did fans as they watched the episode unfold. It was always likely that the losers would have disagreed with Ernie's judgement, and that is exactly what transpired.