“The world gets to see the Mamba; very few people get to see Kobe” – Matt Barnes discusses his approach interviewing NBA stars, says he wants to portray a different side of players in his interviews

Kobe Bryant had a ton of different teammates during his playing days. Matt Barnes had a chance to be included in that list and has looked up to Bryant ever since.

In an inverview on YouTube, Barnes opened up about how he got to know Bryant over the years. The athlete-turned-media personality and 14-year NBA player had a chance to find out who the real Bryant was off the court. While many only recognized Bryant for his on-court greatness, Barnes had a deeper connection with the Black Mamba.

"I got a chance to know a lot of different people in their profession but have been blessed to see them outside of that," Barnes said. "That's what I always wanted to bring to the table. To show people the other side of Kobe that you know. Show them Kobe, not the Mamba.

"The world gets to see the Mamba; very few people get to see Kobe. And that's the kind of approach I brought when I interviewed him."

It was touching to learn that Barnes wanted people to get to know Bryant the way he was able to. Even though it's been a few years since Bryant's tragic death, Barnes still seeks out chances of introducing Bryant to others.

Barnes bounced around the NBA in his career. He wasn't the star teams relied on. He offered a different kind of leadership and tenacity. As a role player, Barnes was one of the first few modern three-and-D players. Barnes was a 33.5% shooter from 3-point range.

Who is the new Kobe Bryant of the NBA?

Many NBA players today grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. It's only fitting to compare some players to the late superstar. His impact has been felt by people to this day and here are some players who have been inspired to follow in his footsteps.

DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has been playing lights out since joining the Chicago Bulls last season. His midrange game is very reminiscent of Bryant's midrange game. However, DeRozan lacks defense and shooting from 3-point range.

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker

It's obvious that Devin Booker plays a lot like Bryant. Over the years, he's developed into a lethal scorer from everywhere on the court. He still needs to improve his defensive game to come close to the Mamba.

Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is the most complete player on this short list. He can score, defend and take over games. If ever people think about which player could compare to the Black Mamba, it could be Kawhi Leonard.

