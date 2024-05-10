“The world thinks we’re never supposed to lose” - Jayson Tatum gives Celtics fans and critics reality check after Game 2 collapse 

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had their four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday in a tough, 118-94 Game 2 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Amid a generally solid postseason start for the Celtics, Game 2 has emerged as a recurring issue. Following a Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat in the first round, the C's once again faced difficulties in the semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jayson Tatum said:

"The world thinks we're never supposed to lose and win every game by 25. It's not going to be like that all the time. ... I like to think we respond pretty well when we do lose."

After battling to a draw in the first half, the Celtics yielded a significant third quarter to Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs, evening the series at one game each.

Evan Mobley had the standout game of his nascent NBA postseason career, notching 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals/blocks. Mitchell, who had a rough first half, rebounded with a dynamic third quarter to finish with 29 points. Darius Garland contributed 14 points and Caris LeVert delivered a robust performance off the bench with 21 points.

Jayson Tatum continues with his shooting inefficiency

Jayson Tatum's shooting struggles persisted, yet he still topped the Celtics' scoring with 25 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-5 from the 3-point line and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Jaylen Brown, following his 33-point performance in Game 1, had a quieter night with 19 points, also shooting 7-of-17. Payton Pritchard added 13 points and four assists off the bench, but overall, the Celtics struggled to find consistency on both ends of the court.

Led by Mobley who kicked off the game with 11 points, including a rare 3-pointer, the Cavaliers caught the Celtics off guard in the first quarter. Cleveland was efficient inside the arc, shooting 11-of-16 from 2-point range, capitalizing on a sluggish Boston offense that managed just 36.0% shooting from the field.

Tatum was the top scorer for the Celtics in the first quarter with eight points, although most of his scoring came from the free throw line with only one field goal made. Boston trailed Cleveland 30-24 heading into the second quarter.

Mitchell, after scoring 16 points in the third quarter, resumed his assault in the fourth, sinking an early three-pointer. This shot quickly signaled what the fourth quarter would hold for the Celtics; as they struggled to assemble defensive stops, allowing Cleveland's lead to expand.

The Cavaliers surged ahead by 20 points with just over six minutes left in regulation. Soon after, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla cleared the bench, and Boston failed to mount a significant challenge thereafter.

Game 3 takes place on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where Jayson Tatum and Co. will look to get back to winning ways in the series.