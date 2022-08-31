“The world has been underselling the possibility” - NBA analyst believes the Brooklyn Nets will win the Eastern Conference next season

Eastern Conference powerhouse Brooklyn Nets have had a turbulent summer as they have been constantly in the midst of trade talks. However, that appears to have come to an end.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Mike Greenberg said that people are sleeping on the Brooklyn Nets. Greenberg said that the Nets have the quality to come out of the Eastern Conference and be in the finals. This would mostly be due to their Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

"I feel like the world, as as crazy as this sounds, is underselling this possibility. For two months, I've been saying that the Nets should bring back KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons. Because they will win the East Conference.

"So, I'm saying it right now, if those two guys plus Simmons are healthy, they will win the East. And be in the NBA Finals this season," Greenberg said.

The Brooklyn Nets went from being on the brink of losing their two best players to having a legitimate shot at the championship. The franchise endured immense limelight this summer and not for good reason.

However, they have managed to hold on to their best players in Durant and Irving. They are putting the final touches on their roster ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The aim, of course, is to win a championship.

Can the Brooklyn Nets win the championship this season?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 3.

On paper, the Brooklyn Nets and their newly assembled Big Three of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are capable of beating anyone. The Nets possess an offensive juggernaut that can consistently drop 120 points. Durant and Irving's ability to create shots and score, coupled with Simmons' ability to run the offense, almost makes the team unstoppable.

With Kyrie Irving staying, Simmons could operate as a point guard who orchestrates the offense without worrying about scoring. Irving would slot in as the off-guard, focusing only on getting buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant, allowing him to be more efficient.

Defense was a major issue for the franchise last season. However, this has been addressed by acquiring Royce O'Neale from the Utah Jazz. O'Neale, alongside Simmons, will tremendously improve the Nets on the defensive end of the floor.

With that said, there are still question marks plaguing the franchise. Steve Nash's coaching abilities have been probed. Size is another issue for Brooklyn as Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are all undersized. If the Nets have one thing working for them, though, it's their offensive prowess.

