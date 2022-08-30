“Their depth of draft picks separates them from the rest of the league” - NBA insiders says New York Knicks and Utah Jazz could restart talks for 3x All-Star, says Utah haven’t gained traction elsewhere

The New York Knicks continue their chase for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell as a trade is yet to materialize. However, it could be more complicated now after RJ Barrett agreed to a four-year deal with the Knicks worth $120 million.

According to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there's still a possibility of a trade between the two franchises. While it is not impossible to add Barrett to any package, the extension certainly complicates matters. Woj believes that the New York Knicks' array of draft capital is the primary reason why the Jazz are keen to make a deal. Woj said:

"There's still a pathway, but it's more complicated. RJ Barrett now, four years nearly a $120 million, averaged 20 points in his third season in New York. He could still be a part of the package. It just becomes more complicated now for New York and Utah to do a Donovan Mitchell trade.

"I expect they will start talking again here at some point before camp. Utah really doesn't have traction anywhere else right now on Donovan Mitchell talks. Again the Knicks, their depth of draft picks separates them from the rest of the league. That's what Danny Ainge values in a trade deal."

According to reports, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge does not believe Donovan Mitchell is good enough to be a franchise player. Hence, his willingness to trade Mitchell for draft capital as the Jazz are entering a rebuild.

How will things unfold between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz.

A middle ground needs to be found between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz. If a middle ground can be found, then Madison Square Garden could have its first marquee, bona fide superstar talent since Carmelo Anthony.

StatMuse @statmuse RJ Barrett in 2022:



23.7 PPG

6.0 RPG

43.3 FG%

39.8 3P% on 6.1 attempts



The bad news is the Knicks are 3-15 in their last 18 games. RJ Barrett in 2022:23.7 PPG6.0 RPG43.3 FG%39.8 3P% on 6.1 attemptsThe bad news is the Knicks are 3-15 in their last 18 games. https://t.co/4OCOaUutu2

The holdup on the deal appears to be draft picks. The Jazz want six first-rounders, according to reports. That seems unrealistic as the Knicks are only willing to put together a trade of around four first-round picks and possibly five.

However, a deal can be done to include RJ Barrett. It remains to be seen how appealing that is to the Jazz after his extension that will see him earn $30 million a year. Earlier, Barrett was on an expiring contract, giving the Jazz the ability to walk away from the player after one season should they choose to.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:



Michael Jordan

Wilt Chamberlain

Allen Iverson



That’s it. Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:Michael Jordan Wilt ChamberlainAllen IversonThat’s it. https://t.co/1dVJmUCtW6

Either way, the likelihood of a deal being done between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell remains high. The Knicks are desperate and the Utah Jazz are looking for picks. This is a deal that both franchises can call a win-win.

