"Their father will stop being corny one day": NBA fans react as LeBron James' son Bryce James rocks OVO hoodie in IG display

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 28, 2025 04:41 GMT
An image of Bronny James, Drake, and LeBron James
LeBron James' son Bronny wears an OVO hoodie amidst the King's silent feud with Drake. Credit: NBA/x, LeBron James/x

For months, LeBron James has been drawing the ire of hip hop icon Drake, primarily because James has shown support for Drake's archrival Kendrick Lamar. Recently, the LA Lakers star — who also knows a thing or two about subliminal messages — made a subtle change on social media that is possibly related to the Drake situation.

Over the weekend, one netizen noticed a piece of apparel that James' son Bryce was wearing in the King's new Instagram profile picture.

"Bryce James has been spotted in an OVO hoodie in Lebron James’s new profile picture on Instagram," this netizen pointed out.
This detail led to a variety of reactions from other online users.

"Bronny and Bryce grew up with Drake in their presence... Hopefully their father will stop being corny one day," one online user tweeted.
James' falling-out with Drake is a dramatic turn in a friendship that traces its roots to 2009, when LBJ — who was then playing in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers — attended Drake's release party for the mixtape "So Far Gone."

Over the years, the bond between James and Drake grew stronger as they spent with each other at parties and family events. At one point, LBJ called Drake "real family" who supported him in his craft.

However, things took a turn for the worse when James attended Lamar's Juneteenth concert last year. There have also been multiple clips of James showing an affinity for Lamar's song "Not Like Us," which delivers some explosive claims about Drake and his associates.

Drake covers up LeBron James tattoo with image depicting Canadian NBA star

To emphasize the rift in his friendship with James, Drake modified a particular detail on his bare skin.

Earlier this month, photos of Drake showed that he had covered an LBJ tattoo on his left arm with a piece that shows a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jersey.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2024-25 NBA MVP and Finals MVP who was born in Toronto, also appeared in the music video for Drake's song "Nokia." SGA's appearance in this video is regarded as a response to Lamar featuring Compton native DeMar DeRozan in his "Not Like Us" video.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
