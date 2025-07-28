"Their father will stop being corny one day": NBA fans react as LeBron James' son Bryce James rocks OVO hoodie in IG display

For months, LeBron James has been drawing the ire of hip hop icon Drake, primarily because James has shown support for Drake's archrival Kendrick Lamar. Recently, the LA Lakers star — who also knows a thing or two about subliminal messages — made a subtle change on social media that is possibly related to the Drake situation.Over the weekend, one netizen noticed a piece of apparel that James' son Bryce was wearing in the King's new Instagram profile picture.&quot;Bryce James has been spotted in an OVO hoodie in Lebron James’s new profile picture on Instagram,&quot; this netizen pointed out.This detail led to a variety of reactions from other online users.&quot;Bronny and Bryce grew up with Drake in their presence... Hopefully their father will stop being corny one day,&quot; one online user tweeted.E.Z.E @Envor16LINKBronny and Bryce grew up with Drake in their presence... Hopefully their father will stop being corny one day Alijah ⁶🧊 @LakersVsRocketsLINKCan bron just talk to drake face to face manNehpets @StephQuartrTrayLINKOne sided beef that's why Drake and the OVhoes are the only ones that are hurt🤷‍♂️HillTopAve @HillTopAveLINKTime for a congressional hearing🕳️. @hhexryyLINKSmh, why Bron involving his son in his goofy nessKza60zé @Kza60zeLINKOnly one side is taking this beef that serious 🤣James' falling-out with Drake is a dramatic turn in a friendship that traces its roots to 2009, when LBJ — who was then playing in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers — attended Drake's release party for the mixtape &quot;So Far Gone.&quot;Over the years, the bond between James and Drake grew stronger as they spent with each other at parties and family events. At one point, LBJ called Drake &quot;real family&quot; who supported him in his craft.However, things took a turn for the worse when James attended Lamar's Juneteenth concert last year. There have also been multiple clips of James showing an affinity for Lamar's song &quot;Not Like Us,&quot; which delivers some explosive claims about Drake and his associates.Drake covers up LeBron James tattoo with image depicting Canadian NBA starTo emphasize the rift in his friendship with James, Drake modified a particular detail on his bare skin.Earlier this month, photos of Drake showed that he had covered an LBJ tattoo on his left arm with a piece that shows a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jersey.Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2024-25 NBA MVP and Finals MVP who was born in Toronto, also appeared in the music video for Drake's song &quot;Nokia.&quot; SGA's appearance in this video is regarded as a response to Lamar featuring Compton native DeMar DeRozan in his &quot;Not Like Us&quot; video.