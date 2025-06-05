"Them Bron ozempics are nuts": Luka Doncic continues to stun fans with his noticeably slimmer frame during EuroLeague outing

NBA fans reacted to a photo of a noticeably slimmer Luka Doncic that was shared on social media.

A Doncic fan account retweeted a photo of the LA Lakers star posing with a fan. The account credited the fan's Instagram.

One fan hilariously referenced LeBron James and the use of "ozempics" — a prescription drug commonly associated with weight loss.

not our year @honestfan77 Them Bron ozempics are nuts what the hell

Other Lakers fans wished that Doncic would

Otto @hawkeyeram4life Luka is looking so damn good. I wish the season started tomorrow.. I'm so excited to see what he does to the league.

Savannah🪄 @savvy_stylezz yeah it’s so f***ing over for the league. I want absolutely no running😈

Lakeshow 🐍 @lakeshow_cooked Pls just stay this way goat don’t come back looking fat again

Here are other fan reactions:

lynz @lynziekate Dude Luka looks GOOD. Nico lit a fire underneath him that no one will be able to put out

josh @josh82254558 He definitely looks slimmer without a doubt it’s probably so annoying taking pictures with every person but he’s too nice to say no

On May 2, NBA insider Dave McMenamin wrote in an ESPN article that Doncic will play for the Slovenian national team at the EuroBasket 2025. The five-time NBA All-Star will reportedly be accompanied by a "body team," which includes longtime strength coach Anze Macek and physiotherapist Javier Barrio Calvo.

On Wednesday, Doncic was in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to watch an ABA League qualifying game between Ilirija and Cibona. Ilirija, which won 83-66, was previously coached by Luka's father, Sasa.

Luka Doncic on his quickness: "I just don't show it"

Luka Doncic has drawn criticisms about his conditioning, particularly his quickness. In Saturday's "Mind the Game," host Steve Nash asked Doncic's take on how he would manage the pace against the up-tempo style of a "handsy and athletic" OKC Thunder.

"I do have speed, I just don't show it," Doncic said.

In the same podcast episode, LeBron James also discussed Doncic's pace.

"It's always been his pace, you know?" James said. "It's never been a game like, 'OK, well, you can speed me up. He can speed me up. This bigger guy can be more physical. This smaller guy can get up underneath me.' He moves at his own pace. And he's never, ever been on the floor where he’s allowed someone else to dictate where they're going to put him."

James and Doncic's Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. This offseason, fans can watch Luka Doncic in action in the EuroBasket 2025, which will start on Aug. 27.

