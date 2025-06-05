  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Them Bron ozempics are nuts": Luka Doncic continues to stun fans with his noticeably slimmer frame during EuroLeague outing

"Them Bron ozempics are nuts": Luka Doncic continues to stun fans with his noticeably slimmer frame during EuroLeague outing

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 05, 2025 00:39 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic continues to stun fans with his noticeably slimmer frame during EuroLeague outing (Image source: Getty)

NBA fans reacted to a photo of a noticeably slimmer Luka Doncic that was shared on social media.

Ad

A Doncic fan account retweeted a photo of the LA Lakers star posing with a fan. The account credited the fan's Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan hilariously referenced LeBron James and the use of "ozempics" — a prescription drug commonly associated with weight loss.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Other Lakers fans wished that Doncic would

Ad
Ad
Ad

Here are other fan reactions:

Ad
Ad

On May 2, NBA insider Dave McMenamin wrote in an ESPN article that Doncic will play for the Slovenian national team at the EuroBasket 2025. The five-time NBA All-Star will reportedly be accompanied by a "body team," which includes longtime strength coach Anze Macek and physiotherapist Javier Barrio Calvo.

On Wednesday, Doncic was in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to watch an ABA League qualifying game between Ilirija and Cibona. Ilirija, which won 83-66, was previously coached by Luka's father, Sasa.

Ad
Ad

Luka Doncic on his quickness: "I just don't show it"

Luka Doncic has drawn criticisms about his conditioning, particularly his quickness. In Saturday's "Mind the Game," host Steve Nash asked Doncic's take on how he would manage the pace against the up-tempo style of a "handsy and athletic" OKC Thunder.

"I do have speed, I just don't show it," Doncic said.
Ad
Ad

In the same podcast episode, LeBron James also discussed Doncic's pace.

"It's always been his pace, you know?" James said. "It's never been a game like, 'OK, well, you can speed me up. He can speed me up. This bigger guy can be more physical. This smaller guy can get up underneath me.' He moves at his own pace. And he's never, ever been on the floor where he’s allowed someone else to dictate where they're going to put him."

James and Doncic's Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. This offseason, fans can watch Luka Doncic in action in the EuroBasket 2025, which will start on Aug. 27.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications