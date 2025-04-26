"Them Indiana fans real quiet now": Bucks faithful hyped as Gary Trent Jr.'s 3-pt blitz sinks Pacers

Gary Trent Jr. made it rain threes as he helped Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks win Game 3 with 117-101 on Friday. The Bucks are finally in the win column after the Indiana Pacers took a 2-0 series advantage. Despite Damian Lillard already being back in the lineup, it seemed that he was still adjusting from court rust.

Fortunately for the Bucks, Trent Jr. stepped up to the occasion to help the Greek Freak bag the victory on Friday. Gary caught fire in Game 3 as he splashed nine out of 12 3-point bombs. His scorching hot shooting performance overwhelmed the Pacers.

Bucks fans were hyped up as their team finally got a win in the seven-game series. Fans on social media expressed their enthusiasm.

"Them Indiana fans real quiet now 😂😂 BUCKS IN SIX🦌," one fan wrote on X.

"Thank you GTJ. Good effort from Dame on defense but needs to be significantly better while shooting because GT won’t save us every game," another commented.

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Gary Trent Jr is a Beast 🔥🔥🔥🔥," one tweeted.

"GARY! What the Helly? 🤣🤣🤣What we needed. Players getting hot at the right minutes," another tweeted.

"Gary Trent mvp," one said.

"TRENT IS HIMMM," one exclaimed.

Gary Trent Jr.'s barrage of threes wins Game 3 for Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks finally got a win on Friday after the masterful shooting performance by Gary Trent Jr. With the Bucks trailing 2-0 in the series, it seemed that the Indiana Pacers had their number. However, Trent Jr. awakened something in his body and exploded for a huge 37-point game.

Trent Jr.'s shooting couldn't be stopped as he shot 75% from beyond the arc and 68.8% overall. The Bucks guard also did an impeccable job on defense, securing four steals for his team. It was the support Giannis Antetokounmpo needed to help Milwaukee get a win.

The Greek Freak also did all he could to match Gary Trent Jr.'s energy. Antetokounmpo put up a double-double performance with 37 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal. The duo of Giannis and Gary combined for 74 out of Milwaukee's 117 points.

With momentum by their side, Bucks fans now have hope that they could potentially tie the series in Game 4.

