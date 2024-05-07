"Them OVEHOE 4's aren't bad": NBA fans give hilarious reactions as Drake's unreleased Air Jordan IVs reappear amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Aside from the postseson, NBA fans have been fully tuned in to the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. As the two continue to put out diss tracks aimed at one another, a pair of unreleased shoes have been brought to light.

In 2018, Drake worked with Nike and Air Jordan to put together his own colorway for the Jordan 4s. It was named splatter, and never ended up hitting the shelves. As Drake and Kendrick Lamar continue to battle all over the internet, photos of the shoes have resurfaced.

As expected, NBA fans poured into the comment section to share their thoughts on the shoes. Many cracked jokes at Drake's expense, as most fans are siding with Kendrick Lamar in the rap feud.

The predator remarks stem from Kendrick Lamar's actions on his Drake diss "Not Like Us."

In the cover art for the song, a home owned by Drake in Toronto is pictured. However, there are countless red pings on the estate, similar to how it would look on a website that lists sexual predators.

NBA superfan Drake has long history of collaborating with Nike/Air Jordan

Aside from being one of the biggest names in music for some time now, Drake is also a big fan of the NBA.

He's an avid fan of the Toronto Raptors and can regularly be seen sitting courtside at their games. Drake is also known to be good friends with LA Lakers star LeBron James.

Over the years, Nike and Air Jordan have worked with countless celebrities to create custom sneakers. Since 2014, Drake has regularly partnered with the iconic shoe brand.

Some of the notable shoes that Drake has worked on include the Charles Oakley edition of the Jordan 8s. While they were never released to the public, the rapper paid homage to the NBA journeyman. Oakley spent two years with the Raptors, which led to Drake helping create this shoe.

In 2017, Drake helped make the "Calipari Pack" to honor then Kentucky head coach John Calipari. The hip-hop icon famously suited up with the men's team once, where he airballed a shot during warm-ups.

Drake's most recent collab with Nike came in 2022 with the "Nocta Hot Step." This did end up being released to the public, and is sold for around $180.

Overall, Drake and Nike have collaborated to make 21 versions of shoes. The first came all the way back in 2014 with the "Anaconda" colorway of the Jordan 3s.