"Then play two more years where he can link up with Bronny and then be done" - NBA analyst gives an estimated timeline of how long LeBron James' career will last

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has garnered some attention on social media recently for posting a picture of his new look. With Nick Wright of First Things First taking note of the picture, he revealed why he believed James would play professionally for 'considerably longer'.

Entering his 20th campaign in the league, LeBron James remains one of the top players in the NBA. Even at the age of 37, James shows no signs of slowing down as he hopes to lead his side to a successful title run.

He recently posted a picture on social media that revealed his new look. Having shaved his head completely, the superstar also captioned the image with a grandpa emoji along with laughing smileys.

While this could be viewed as a joke on himself, Nick Wright believes that LeBron sent out a cryptic message. While reacting to the post on "First Things First", Wright said:

"Listen, I think him posting pictures is a sign of things to come. I think LeBron is going to play considerably longer than the media seems to believe.

"I think folks are like, 'His plan is to play this year. Then play two more years where he can link up with Bronny and then be done.'

"I think he'll probably play five more years."

Wright's claim was greeted with disbelief from his co-panelists. However, the analyst continued to defend his claim by referring to the situation in the NBA Bubble. He then added:

"I'd like LeBron to embrace the old guy part. He's one of the two oldest players in the league.

"I think there's a psychological element to him leaning into that and still being one of the best, freakest athletes out there."

Nick Wright's claim poses an interesting question for next season. However, the conclusion of the segment left more to be desired.

With Wright suggesting that LeBron was baiting fans with an Instagram filter, the actuality of the situation is up for speculation.

Can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to a title?

LeBron James attempt to score with a layup

LeBron James provided LA Lakers fans with much-needed reassurance when he signed a two-year contract extension with the side. As mentioned earlier, at the age of 37, James is still a force of nature that would greatly benefit a team with title aspirations.

As an asset, LeBron is still top notch. After notching an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, James was undoubtedly one of the best players in the league.

While there is no doubt regarding his ability to produce numbers, the LA Lakers will need to find ways to support his sustained efforts.

James has become slightly injury prone in the last few seasons. This has greatly affected their ability to win games.

In this regard, it will be important for players such as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to step up to the plate and take over this season.

