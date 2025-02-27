"Then the playoffs come, spanked" - Brandon Jennings gets brutally honest on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's motivation

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder are atop the Western Conference. SGA is also one of the favorites to win the MVP this season, but former NBA player Brandon Jennings isn't totally convinced of the Thunder and their superstar.

On the Gil's Arena podcast, the crew of Gilbert Arenas, Brandon Jennings, Rashad McCants and Josiah Johnson discussed a variety of topics. One of those was the Thunder's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday when they blew a 16-point lead with less than four minutes left.

Jennings said that SGA is too focused on winning the MVP this season, so OKC isn't going to be ready for the playoffs. He added that the Thunder are still a year or two away from becoming real title contenders.

"OKC ain't ready," Jennings said. "They're just not ready, they're not there mentally. They need another year or two. He's focused on MVP like that's what it's about, so he's gonna get his MVP and then the playoffs come, spanked."

The OKC Thunder have a 47-11 record, which is by far the best in the West. They are nine games ahead of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. They are expected to get homecourt advantage until at least the Conference Finals unless they suffer an epic collapse.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also trying to win the MVP, averaging a league-high 32.4 points per game this season. He will be in a tight battle against Nikola Jokic, the three-time MVP, who is having a better season than his previous MVP years and averaging a triple-double.

Nevertheless, SGA and the Thunder might want to avoid blowing leads moving forward, as it puts a dent in their amazing campaign. The Minnesota Timberwolves' comeback also didn't feature Antony Edwards, who was benched before it happened.

Edwards returned late in overtime, blocking SGA's game-winning layup with less than 15 seconds remaining.

Timberwolves coach takes shot at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after win

Timberwolves coach takes shot at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after win. (Photo: IMAGN)

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch seemingly took a shot at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander following their win over the OKC Thunder on Monday. Finch pointed out how frustrating it was to play against the Thunder, as they aren't allowed to get physical with SGA.

"It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton," Finch said. "They really do. They foul; they foul all the time, and then you can't really touch Shai. It's a very frustrating thing, and it takes a lot of mental toughness to play through it."

SGA has a growing reputation as a "free throw merchant," which is kind of warranted. He's second in the NBA in free throw attempts per game, at 9.0, just behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

