"There are more than 2 really good situations for how we would go with our starting lineup" - Frank Vogel on the LA Lakers' expected lineup for the 2021-22 season

Frank Vogel has said that the LA Lakers have more than two ideal lineups going into the 2021-22 season. That is because the Purple and Gold had one of the best offseasons in the league, acquiring the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, among others.

Despite their winless preseason campaign, coach Vogel is confident about the Lakers' chances this year. He has repeatedly said that the team will take time to settle, as there are a lot of new signings who will take time to adapt to the Lakers' system.

However, come the regular season, the Purple and Gold will have one of the best starting 5s in the league. Speaking about the same in a post-practice interview, Frank Vogel said:

"Lots of conversations, both with the coaching staff, the front office and with, you know, our captains... you know what everybody's feeling about it... obviously there are two really good, more than two really good situations for how we would go with our starting lineup."

"You know we feel good about all of them; it's just where we're gonna land on, and you know we dont wanna be in a situation where we are changing too often. So, hopefully, we have success in whichever way we choose to begin with and stick with that."

Many have discounted the Lakers' championship hopes because of the age of their roster; the Lakers have the oldest squad heading into the new season.

However, the franchise and the players feel confident about doing well this season. With the talent in the roster and hunger to achieve success, age is unlikely to inhibit the Lakers' championship aspirations.

Can the LA Lakers overcome the age factor to win the championship?

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have an elite team with over 50 All-Star appearances in their roster. Right from MVP and All-NBA honors, the players in the franchise have won it all.

The team stands as strong favorites to come out of the West and even win the NBA championship. However, many believe that despite their talent, age could be a factor that could prevent the Purple and Gold from winning their 18th championship this season.

However, with LeBron James spearheading the LA Lakers' lineup along with other stars like Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the Lakers seem to have all the boxes ticked to win the championship.

Carmelo Anthony, their newest recruit, is confident about the team's chances, and has said that this year is championship or bust for the LA Lakers. Speaking to Stephen A Smith on The First Take before the preseason, Anthony said:

"I just think, what we all bring to the table is wisdom a lot of people don't have. The way that we are going to be able to come together, hold each other accountable, have each others' backs. We have more knowledge on this one team than the whole NBA has. So if we can't put that together and make something work, then that's on us, that's not on nobody else."

The LA Lakers have got the experience to make things work in their favor in the 2021-22 season. After failing to win the title last year, James will be coming out all guns blazing for the title. However, if the Lakers want to achieve supremacy this year, the star-studded team will have to stay healthy to compete against the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

