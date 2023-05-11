"There is always that belief"- Steve Kerr says Warriors are as resilient as ever as they force Game 6

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5, keeping their Western Conference semifinals series alive.

Coach Steve Kerr remains upbeat about his team's chances despite the holders being one loss away from elimination, trailing the series 3-2. On the flip side, the legendary dynasty is two win-or-go-home games away from making the Western Conference Finals.

Following the Golden State Warriors' bounce-back win, Kerr said that his team always has belief in themselves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA @NBA



- Steve Kerr on the Warriors' resiliency



presented by "There is always that belief."- Steve Kerr on the Warriors' resiliency #NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US "There is always that belief."- Steve Kerr on the Warriors' resiliency#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US https://t.co/ReoE0TCzcy

"There's always that belief," Kerr said. "Based on the success these guys have had. And the confidence they've built up together. The continuity. I think our guys were disappointed we couldn't wrap up game four after playing pretty well for most of the game. But now we get another crack to go down there and try to even up the series. The guys will always have belief. That's who they are."

During their win over the Los Angeles Lakers, three Golden State Warriors players scored over 20 points. Another three from the rotation scored over 10. However, Stephen Curry's struggles from the perimeter continued, with the superstar guard shooting just 3-of-11 from deep.

Nevertheless, with their latest win, the Golden State Warriors have piled pressure on the Los Angeles Lakers. Should Stephen Curry and Co. win Game 6, a decider will ensue, which could spell disaster for the Lakers.

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors welcomes the big moments

During his post-game press conference, Stephen Curry discussed his enjoyment of playing big games for the Golden State Warriors.

NBA @NBA



"I just love this stage so much."



presented by Steph on playing in the big moments:"I just love this stage so much." #NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US Steph on playing in the big moments:"I just love this stage so much."#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US https://t.co/UXbGAUo0CX

"I just love this stage so much," Curry said. "I'm not afraid of anything that's going to happen and the outcome. It's just I get lost in the game and understanding the versatility of being able to play a lot of different ways. And the confidence that I've been able to do it for a long time. And the trust that I have in my teammates to be along that journey with me. So, it's nice and blessed to keep doing it at this stage in your career. So, I don't want it to stop anytime soon."

The Golden State Warriors have experienced many situations in the NBA playoffs in recent seasons. As such, there's an innate confidence in the roster, regardless of the situation they find themselves in. Considering the same, the Lakers will need to dig deep to seal the series.

The Golden State Warriors now head to Los Angeles for Game six in front of Laker Nation in the Crypto.com arena. For the Warriors, anything less than a win will end their season.

However, should Kerr mastermind another victory, the Golden State Warriors will force a game seven in front of their hometown crowd. If that happens, the momentum will be with the Warriors, and all the pressure will be on the Lakers.

Poll : 0 votes