“There appeared to be better synergy between James and Westbrook” - NBA insider’s report suggests Russell Westbrook has accepted a new role under coach Darvin Ham 

LA Lakers stars Russell Westbrook and LeBron James seem to have committed to working on their awkward fit entering the new season. One of the most recent reports from the Lakers' training camp suggests the two have better synergy this time. Here's what The Athletic's Jovan Buha wrote regarding this:

“Westbrook was more engaged as a screener, setting ball screens for James and Nunn on separate possessions… There appeared to be better synergy between James and Westbrook.”

The report also stated that Westbrook engaged as a screener when James and Kendrick Nunn had the ball in their hands. It was one tweak many believed Westbrook should've made last season as he was turnover-prone and didn't make much difference as a perimeter shooter.

Coach Darvin Ham spoke about the adjustments Russell Westbrook would have to make in his system to maximize his potential. With Westbrook already adapting to those roles, it says a lot about his commitment to making things work with the Lakers this season.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can start together: “If they play defense. If they play defense. Definitely.” Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can start together: “If they play defense. If they play defense. Definitely.”

Despite being written off by many, Westbrook could emerge crucial to the LA Lakers' plans. He could add versatility by playing as a screener for other ball-handlers on the team. Westbrook could also be one of the best perimeter defenders because of his physicality and strength.

Early scrimmages suggest Russell Westbrook could play as a starter this season

Russell Westbrook may be rewarded with a starting spot with the LA Lakers for making adjustments to his game. Coach Darvin Ham was non-committal to deploying Westbrook as a starter during his press conference on media day.

However, according to The Athletic's recent report, scrimmages have suggested that Westbrook is part of the starting group alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kendrick Nunn and Damian Jones.

Ham said the commitment to playing defense is a criteria for his backcourt players to bag a starting role, so it would be fair to assume Westbrook has impressed in that regard. These are positive signs for the LA Lakers, who would ideally want to make the most of Westbrook's presence on the roster.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Darvin Ham said the most used starting lineup in practices has been Damian Jones, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook. But he clarifies he hasn’t decided on a five-man group yet. Darvin Ham said the most used starting lineup in practices has been Damian Jones, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook. But he clarifies he hasn’t decided on a five-man group yet.

Russell Westbrook has had to endure severe criticism over the last year. He will hope to turn things around this season, especially with this being his contract year. Contending teams haven't shown any interest in acquiring him this offseason, and it's unclear if anyone would be interested in signing him in free agency.

Some critics even believe that Westbrook could be out of the league. However, a strong showing with this extended opportunity with the LA Lakers could see the nine-time All-Star attract suitors during free agency next offseason.

