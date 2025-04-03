"There is some b.s. floating around" - Stephen A. Smith bluntly shuts down claims of 'cussing' Kevin Durant in viral IG clip

On Thursday, Stephen A. Smith took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to distance himself from a video he claims is AI-generated. On the heels of Smith receiving widespread backlash for wrongfully accusing LeBron James of skipping Kobe Bryant's memorial service, the First Take host set the record straight on a new video that's sparked some criticism.

In a post on Thursday, Smith made it clear that the video is fake, defending himself from criticism:

"We are living in dangerous times. There is some b.s. floating around on Instagram with me talking about @KDTrey5 — using profanity, cussing him out, etc. For the record, that is a LIE. It is A.I Generated or something.

"I just letting everyone know ahead of time…..THAT WAS NOT ME! No truth to it. Just so everyone knows. Complete Fabrication. Have a nice day"

It's unclear what video Smith was referring to, however, given that he's already on thin ice with players and fans alike for his recent spat with LeBron James, it's clear that Smith wants to make sure that he doesn't wind up involved in another public back-and-forth with Kevin Durant.

In the past, Smith and Durant have traded barbs, with the ESPN host criticizing Durant for his lack of leadership, and Durant calling him a clown in response.

"I don't understand how people even listen to Stephen A." - Looking back at the time Kevin Durant ripped into Stephen A. Smith

Back in October, before the 2024-25 NBA season was in full swing, Stephen A. Smith said that he wasn't optimistic about the the Phoenix Suns' chances of making waves in the Western Conference with Kevin Durant as their leader.

During a First Take segment, Stephen A. Smith said that he doesn't question KD's greatness, or his commitment to winning, however, he believes that a player of Durant's caliber should be a better leader.

Durant, who is known for engaging with fans and critics alike on social media, fired back less than two hours later, writing:

"I would disagree stephen. I would argue, passionately, that my intangibles have always been on par with my talent"

Just over a week later, Durant circled back around and discussed the situation with The Athletic's Doug Haller:

"Yeah, Stephen A., I don't understand how people even listen to Stephen A.. I've been in the league for 18 years. I've never seen Stephen A. at a practice, or a film session, or a shoot-around.

"I've never seen him anywhere but on TV talking s--t about players. … He's a clown to me. He's always been a clown. You can write that, too."

Given that, it seems as though Stephen A. Smith wants to make sure that fans know he wasn't cursing out Durant on Instagram.

So far, no response yet from KD on the matter.

