"There is no body of evidence" - Skip Bayless reasons why Jamal Murray didn't get suspended for throwing object on court

Jamal Murray avoided suspension after throwing an object on the court during Game 2 of a second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Denver Nuggets guard had a moment of frustration and threw a heating pad on the floor. Many criticized the guard for his actions.

While some analysts speculated Murray would be suspended, he survived the worst and was fined $100,000.

FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless spoke on the fine. He said Murray did not deserve a suspension due to his past behavior:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He doesn’t have any track record of this. Sure he gets emotional and can get angry but he channels it into making last second shots. There is no body of evidence against him so it’s hard for me to say kick him out of the next game."

Bayless went on to say that he does not like suspending players at all during playoffs and suspensions should be avoided at all costs.

Expand Tweet

"I am philosophically opposed to suspending any player at any cost during any playoff run. I didn’t want Draymond Green gone in 2016 after he kicked LeBron below the belt,” Bayless said.

Bayless believes Green was suspended given his past history of flagrant fouls. Bayless said Green and Murray differ in that way, which is why Jamal Murray was spared as a first-time offender:

“But he (Green) had a growing track record. He had already kicked Steven Adams,” Bayless said. “He was starting to have a resume.”

Bayless said Murray was acting out of anger toward the referees. The analyst did walk his stance back a little. While he had no problem with Murray getting a pass, he didn't approve of players throwing things on the floor:

“But if I take it in a vacuum, then he should be suspended because it was an incredibly dangerous act. It was a careless and irresponsible act by a player who knows better than that."

Jamal Murray avoids suspension

The NBA handed a $100,000 fine to Jamal Murray for throwing a heating pad onto the court during the Nuggets' Game 2 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The star guard avoided suspension.

The heating pad was picked up by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and thrown off the floor. The refs did not see it and there was no stoppage of play.

After the game, Minnesota coach Chris Finch criticized the action. He called the move “dangerous” and “inexcusable.” Murray did not receive a technical foul despite protests from the Wolves bench.

Jamal Murray finished the game with eight points on 3-of-18 shooting. He added 13 rebounds, two assists and four turnovers. It was a rough night for Murray, as he continues to deal with a calf strain. He did not speak to the media after the game.