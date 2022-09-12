“There were a couple of guys who got upset with Kobe about that” - Robert Horry reveals former LA Lakers teammates were frustrated they couldn’t drink beers around Kobe Bryant as he was a minor

Robert Horry revealed a story involving former LA Lakers teammates getting frustrated by the late Kobe Bryant as he was a minor when he debuted in the NBA. During the latest episode of "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," Horry said (h/t Landon Buford on Twitter):

"Sports are all about tradition, and after a game, if there's beer in the locker room, we always cracked open a brew. Once we got Kobe on the team, someone comes in and says, 'we have a minor in here.' And yes, couple of guys they got upset with Kobe about that."

Bryant was only 18 when he was drafted. He skipped college and was selected with the 13th overall pick by Charlotte. Kobe was the youngest player. Derek Fisher was the next youngest player at 22.

Drinking beer in the locker rooms was a common theme around the NBA back then. Players celebrated wins by having a drink. However, his teammates couldn't continue the tradition with the LA Lakers drafting an 18-year-old Kobe Bryant.

"Legacy: True Story of The LA Lakers" revisits Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant era

Hulu released a ten-part docuseries, '"Legacy: True Story of the LA Lakers." The documentary looks back at the Lakers' rise into prominence under the late Dr. Jerry Buss' reign. The first five episodes covered the 1980s "Showtime" Lakers, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.

The series shifted its attention to the end of that dynasty in the fifth episode. The Lakers struggled to return to the top following the retirements of Kareem and Magic.

Dr. Jerry Buss decided to shake things up ahead of the 1996-1997 season by acquiring Kobe Bryant (via draft and trade) and Shaquille O'Neal (free agency). It was a big gamble as the Lakers parted ways with several key players.

However, it paid off. O'Neal and Bryant added three NBA championships between 2000 and 2002. The sixth episode features the story of how O'Neal and Bryant's partnership developed and the reemergence of the Lakers as a dynasty.

This series gives fans plenty of insight into Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's relationship. The sixth episode talks about their journey of becoming contenders and winning their first championship together.

