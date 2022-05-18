"There was a genie back there that took one of my wishes” - 37-year old veteran and reigning NBA champion explains his mindset after coming back from an ankle injury during Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

PJ Tucker was a pivotal part of the Miami Heat team that secured a win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. The veteran suffered an injury in the second quarter of the game, which seemed to worry the Heat nation. But the NBA champion proved his toughness by returning to the court for the second half.

His presence proved to help the Heat as they went on a resurgent second-half run to bag a 118-107 win on the night. Tucker scored five points and grabbed six rebounds. His presence on the court helped the Heat fight through the tough challenge the Celtics brought to the game.

When asked in his post-game interview about his return in the second half, Tucker said:

"I always come back... There was a genie back there that took one of my wishes."

“I always come back.” PJ Tucker on if he thought he’d come back after turning his ankle in the second quarter:“I always come back.”

Since his arrival in the offseason, PJ Tucker has established himself as an integral part of the organization. He has formed a great bond with the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. A player like Tucker is a must-have for any team in the league as he brings in a certain level of toughness and dedication that helps win championships.

At 37, Tucker still looks to be in shape to play a few more years of good basketball. He not only adds strength to the roster but also brings immense basketball knowledge. He has played with some of the greats like Chris Paul, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Can the Heat overcome the Boston Celtics and make it to the NBA Finals this season?

The Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics series is one of the most anticipated matchups in the East. The Heat finished the regular season in the first position while the Celtics finished second.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT #6MOTYLER was key in keeping us close in the first half #6MOTYLER was key in keeping us close in the first half https://t.co/XYIAVb12Pn

While the Heat easily made it to the ECF, the Celtics had to fight their way through teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

The young team from Boston have stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have elevated their game in the playoffs this year. Marcus Smart has also been terrific for them. The veteran presence of Al Horford has been of great help in them getting the wins in the first two rounds. However, the Miami Heat are completely different from all the other challenges they have faced so far.

The team from South Beach has immense depth and thrives in adverse situations. Playing without Kyle Lowry in Game 1 against the Celtics, they still managed to produce a win, solely based on their next-man-up mentality.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT And guess how we sealed the win? With defense, of course. And guess how we sealed the win? With defense, of course. https://t.co/uP3ooTlxkz

With six games still left to determine the winner of the series, it will be interesting to see which of the two sides comes out on top.

Although the Heat have veterans who have won championships, they cannot take the Celtics lightly. They have already sent the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo home with just their sheer brilliance.

