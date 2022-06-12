“There have been great games, but nothing Jordan-esque, LeBron-esque, Bird-esque, this was it” - NBA analyst on Steph Curry finally having a special night in the NBA Finals, says Steph senses that the window is closing

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry dazzled during Friday night's game against the Boston Celtics. His performance has drawn high praise from ESPN senior NBA writer Marc J Spears.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Steph Curry's phenomenal 43 points banked in 2:44 minutes Steph Curry's phenomenal 43 points banked in 2:44 minutes 👀 https://t.co/GUqZJe28kg

The Warriors were at risk of going 3-1 down in the series, and Steph was not having it. Had they lost the game, it would have been difficult to win three straight games against the Celtics.

In league history, only one team has overturned a 3-1 deficit in the NBA finals. LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a record-setting comeback against the Warriors in 2016.

Based on Steph's body language in the first quarter, Spears said he knew it was going to be a special night. Speaking on Sports Center after the game from TD Garden, Spears said:

"I seen a lot of his games, he doesn't get emotional in the first quarter. That's the fourth-quarter stuff that he does, not the first quarter. This dude in the first quarter screaming at the fans, yelling at the fans, but that's not him. And that's when I knew that he was gonna have a special night."

When asked where this performance ranks all-time for Steph, he said it was a performance reminiscent of the great Michael Jordan.

"In terms of the finals, I can't really think of a notable game. There have been great games but nothing Jordan-esque, LeBron-esque, Bird-esque, this was it. This was that special game.

Spears went on to suggest that Steph Curry is aware that he's only getting older. That means it could be one of his last shots at winning personal accolades.

"Boston, I think, had the opportunity to really lock the series down tonight, but I think Steph senses the moment, senses the time, senses that the window perhaps is closing and this could be his last opportunity to get that MVP."

"He won't say it, but I can sense that he really wants his MVP trophy bad because that's the only thing that's missing in that trophy case. That shuts up the haters, and that shuts up his fans who keep crying about it and whining at the reporters who voted for different people."

Curry finished with a game-high 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field. He also grabbed 10 boards and made four assists.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry tonight:



43 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

7 3P



He joins Jerry West and Magic Johnson as the only point guards to record a 40p/10r Finals game. Steph Curry tonight:43 PTS10 REB4 AST7 3PHe joins Jerry West and Magic Johnson as the only point guards to record a 40p/10r Finals game. https://t.co/i0gcOzdTI3

Steph Curry has set a new NBA Finals three-point record

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

Throughout the finals, Curry has made at least five 3-pointers in every game. On Friday night, he knocked down seven 3-pointers in 14 attempts.

Although Curry had a poor second half in Game 1, his shooting in the first quarter was immaculate. He converted six 3-pointers in eight attempts and finished the game with 34 points.

With his stellar shooting, he has created a unique club where he is the sole member. He is the first player in league history to make 5 or more 3-pointers in four consecutive finals games.

There is a decent chance he will extend his tally to six on Monday as the Warriors return to the Chase Center.

Golden State will be looking to take the lead for the first time in this series, and that will be dependent on Steph Curry's shooting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far