“There hasn’t been a consistent level of greatness… Laker organization is consistent greatness” - LeBron James’ former teammate believes LeBron’s not done enough to be in the greatest Laker conversation

The LA Lakers are one of the NBA's storied organizations, possibly the best organization in sports due to their rich history. Because of this, there have been many discussions as to how they were able to achieve the success they've had.

On "Road Trippin'," a podcast hosted by former NBA players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, the topic of being a Lakers great came up. As fans of the league, both shared where their former teammate ranks.

"LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list," Jefferson said. "Bron been there now – this is fourth season, right? They've been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven't made the postseason; one year, they lost in the first round; and one year, they won a championship.

"There hasn't been a consistent level of greatness. Part of the Laker organization is consistent greatness. Not, like, oh, one year you're trash; next year, you're great."

Though it may seem harsh for Jefferson to criticize his former teammate, his reasoning is fair. The Lakers have had one championship season, one mediocre season and two dismal seasons with James.

The Lakers have experienced everything with LeBron James

James' stint with the Lakers has been quite the ride.

Starting with his first season, Los Angeles didn't make the playoffs in 2018-19 as James suffered a groin injury that sidelined him for most of the season.

The following season, however, they had incredible success. In Anthony Davis' first year in Los Angeles, he helped James win the Lakers' 17th banner.

But they weren't able to capitalize from that. The next season, they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Due to this, they re-tooled their roster to try to make things work with a different lineup.

It proved to be a difficult transition after trading for Russell Westbrook to attempt to form a Big Three. Additionally, they signed multiple veterans on one-year deals to compliment their aging super team. The experiment resulted in a 33-49 disaster.

The Lakers were able to achieve the success they wanted with James. However, not many thought they'd experience all the downs as well during James' four years in Los Angeles.

