"There is an incredible void of leadership on this team!" - Tim Legler rips NBA heavyweights after their embarrassing blowout loss in Round 2 Game 4

The NBA playoffs have been highly competitive so far, but the Philadelphia 76ers losing by a 35-point margin against the Miami Heat in Game 5 was simply unexpected.

The 76ers were out-scored 31-19 in the first quarter and continued to play lethargically throughout the game, making unforced errors and looking shabby. After coming back from a 2-0 deficit and leveling the series, the 76ers almost instantly went back to playing like they were without Joel Embiid.

The crew on ESPN’s “Get Up” sounded off while discussing the 76ers-Heat match-up. They expected a lot more fight from a team that’s made it this far in the NBA playoffs and seemed disappointed with the manner of their 120-85 defeat in Game 5.

Former NBA player Tim Legler said:

“I had to walk my dog, who travels with me – he’s in the hotel right now. And when I got back to the room, there were six minutes left in the first quarter – the game was over. I mean, the dog wasn’t even interested in looking at the game.”

Legler went on to add:

“Listen, I don’t like the fact that I’m hearing phrases like ‘not engaged’, ‘lack of energy’. I just can’t fathom how those words are coming out of people’s mouths that participated in this kind of game. I understand if you don’t play well, but not to say that.”

Joel Embiid was the highest scorer on the 76ers roster, as he put up 17 points on just 12 attempts. James Harden scored just five field goals throughout the game, while Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey combined for only 21 points in the loss.

Legler feels the 76ers have leadership problems on this roster, as he said:

“There is an incredible void of leadership on this team. I’ve noticed it all year – they just don’t have those personality types amongst the players in that locker room.”

He added about Maxey:

“Look, Maxey, maybe he gets there one day. He’s 21 years old, I absolutely love what he’s turning into – that’s not his role in this stage.”

The 76ers's ability to make an impact in the 2022 NBA playoffs depends a lot on Embiid and Harden. They will consequently have to do a lot better in the next game, as they try to force the series into Game 7.

Joel Embiid disappointed with not winning the 2022 NBA MVP award

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets led the MVP voting and bagged the award for the second time in his career in back-to-back seasons. Along with him in the running were Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished second and third respectively.

Jokic picked up the honor because of his efforts to lead the Nuggets into the playoffs, while being statistically great throughout the season. He averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 74 regular-season games.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Joel Embiid speaks out on the MVP award 🗣 Joel Embiid speaks out on the MVP award 🗣 https://t.co/s0PxOqS0O7

Embiid publicly congratulated Jokic on his accomplishments and gave his two cents on the NBA MVP award, saying:

“I guess every year is all about, you know, whatever you guys [media] decide. Whatever fits the narrative, as far as, you know, who’s gonna win.”

Joel Embiid finished the regular season averaging a league-high 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists through 68 games. Thanks to his exploits, the 76ers finished in a respectable fourth position.

With the NBA MVP award out of the way, Embiid will now try and shift his focus to the next game. Philadelphia are facing elimination and need the Cameroonian to be at his best against the Miami Heat.

