"There is more to this journey" Kyrie Irving hints at potential contract extension with Brooklyn Nets

Earlier today, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving posted on Instagram hinting on a potential contract extension. Irving had a successful 2020-21 NBA season and earned what was his seventh call-up to the All-Star team. However, the Brooklyn Nets were ousted by the Milwaukee Bucks in an entertaining seven-match semifinal series in which both Kyrie Irving and James Harden struggled with injuries.

Regardless, the Nets are again one of the top favorites for the championship especially due to their wealth of offensive talent. Apart from their “Big-Three” of Kevin Durant, Irving and Harden, the Nets also boast of the likes of Blake Griffin and Patty Mills, who had an exemplary 2021 Tokyo Olympics campaign.

The Brooklyn Nets' big 3.in action.

After GM Sean Marks recently exuded confidence about getting all three of their biggest stars to extend their contracts until the 2025-26 NBA season, Irving has hinted that his Brooklyn Nets’ journey is far from over.

Kyrie Irving hints at contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets

Earlier today ie. On August 22nd, Irving posted the following message on Instagram:

“I’ll never take a god given talent for granted….There is more to this journey.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Irvin in action for the Nets. While he did not mention any contract extensions, the post effectively confirms that he is looking to stay past his current contract. Kyrie Irving is entering the third year of a four-year, $136 million contract that he signed upon joining and has a player option for next season.

He is guaranteed a further $36 million if he chooses to stay past the season, with his latest post suggesting that Kyrie might as well extend his current contract. The post comes just days after GM Sean Marks stated that he is confident that all three of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving will stay at least until the 2025-26 season:

“I feel very confident that first day of training camp we’ll be looking at those three in particular being signed, sealed and delivered and being part of the Brooklyn Nets for a long time to come. From a health standpoint, no reason to be concerned about either one. We have definitely had conversations with all three of them and Kevin was honestly extremely straightforward about I want to be here and I want to get it done,"

Nets GM Sean Marks says "We're having those conversations with [Kyrie and Harden] now" about extensions



Says he expects all 3 to be "signed, sealed and delivered" by training camp. Durant already signed his extension pic.twitter.com/ULwmcuzn2z — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) August 11, 2021

While Harden is rumored to re-sign with the Nets on a three-year, $161 million deal, Kyrie Irving’s extension might not come immediately. Instead, the Nets are rumored to be willing to offer him a supermax five-year extension worth $236 million, expected to bear fruition if Irving decides to opt out for next season.

Regardless, as Kyrie Irving has himself suggested, Brooklyn Nets fans should be able to keep hold of their biggest stars for a number of seasons to come.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar