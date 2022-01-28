"There was like a 30-minute delay before Draymond realized he didn't say congratulations to me" - Steph Curry's hilarious response about his team's crazy group chats following their All-Star selections

Steph Curry and Draymond Green were two of Andrew Wiggins' biggest All-Star campaign managers. The Golden State Warriors teammates finally achieved their goal when the selections were announced. Upon hearing the news, the team apparently went bananas over the achievement.

Steph Curry, in a postgame presser following the Warriors’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, shared that the team went wild with Wiggins' selection. They were having such a good time that Draymond Green almost forgot to congratulate his fellow conspirator.

Here’s what the reigning scoring champ said about the commotion after they received the breaking news (via Mark Medina):

“There was like a 30-minute delay before Draymond realized he didn't say congratulations to me.”

The two-time MVP also shared how genuinely happy he was for teammate Andrew Wiggins, who became an NBA All-Star starter for the first time in his career.

“Our group text went crazy, celebrating Wiggs. His first one [All-Star], so it’s pretty special. Good energy coming into the game tonight. Obviously, for him an amazing accomplishment for all he’s been through his entire career, well-deserved. I know we're all just crazy excited for him in his first experience.”

It’s heartwarming to see how much the Warriors are pulling for their starting forward to succeed. After years of inconsistencies and unfulfilled potential, while playing for the Timberwolves, the NBA is finally seeing the real Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game on 40.4% shooting from rainbow distance.

Wiggins’ inclusion is already causing some arguments among basketball fans. With many suggesting that Curry’s influence could be behind the former No.1 draft pick becoming an All-Star starter. Some grudgingly admit Wiggins is an All-Star, but do not see him as a starter over the few who have had a better impact and numbers than the 26-year-old forward.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had their best game of the season as a backcourt tandem

The Splash Brothers were phenomenal against the Minnesota Timberwolves. [Photo: USA Today]

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both finished with 29 and 23 points respectively, to lead the team past the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115. The deadliest backcourt shooters in NBA history combined to hit 19-36, including 11-19 from beyond the arc. Their game today sent chills to fans who have not witnessed their explosive play together for more than two years.

The sizzling game between the duo opened up plenty of opportunities for their teammates to take advantage of. Otto Porter Jr. and Andrew Wiggins scored several wide-open looks because of the defensive attention that was focused on the Splash Brothers.

Draymond Green is still working on a return from injury and will only make Steph Curry and Klay Thompson more dangerous. Green's versatility and playmaking can help maximize their scoring prowess. Dub Nation can't wait to see their Big 3 fully operational.

