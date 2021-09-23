"There are a lot of misconceptions about me" - Russell Westbrook on producing a documentary based on his life

Russell Westbrook is one of the most noteworthy additions to the LA Lakers roster this NBA offseason. However, with his move to Los Angeles, the All-Star guard has also announced the production of an upcoming documentary based on his life.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP



“There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.”

clutchpoints.com/lakers-news-ru… Brodie flexing his versatility. 🍿 Russell Westbrook on producing a documentary about himself:“There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.” Brodie flexing his versatility. 🍿 Russell Westbrook on producing a documentary about himself:



“There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.”

clutchpoints.com/lakers-news-ru…

The documentary follows his life as a basketball player from his high school and college days to his career in the NBA. The Showtime documentary titled "Passion Play: Russell Westbrook" is set to cast light on the side of Westbrook that audiences don't always get to see.

Via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report, Russell Westbrook had this to say:

"I'm proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court. There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I'm ready to share my story and my journey with my fans."

The documentary is set to premiere on Showtime on October 15th at 9 p.m. ET.

The purpose of Russell Westbrook's documentary

Russell Westbrook reacts to a basket scored at a Washington Wizards game

As the current LA Lakers star prepares for his 13th campaign in the NBA, we reflect on the attention he has caught in the media and press. With a natural state of intensity that tends to reflect in the way he plays the game, Westbrook has generated fans and haters alike.

However, for all his brilliance and achievements on the court, the media tends to underplay the ways in which Russell Westbrook has contributed to the community among other off-court activities.

Often casting a negative light upon the nature of the star, the documentary serves as a bridge to communicate how a changed perspective can offer a different narrative.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



after Game 5. “My legacy is going to be based on how much I give back to my people, how much I give back to my community… that’s all I worry about.” @russwest44 after Game 5. “My legacy is going to be based on how much I give back to my people, how much I give back to my community… that’s all I worry about.”



@russwest44 after Game 5. https://t.co/C39vHDEH8B

The documentary will feature interviews from the likes of Westbrook's family, as well as former teammates such as Kevin Love with the UCLA Bruins and Nick Collison, a teammate on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also Read

The documentary was co-directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Gotham Chopra, who is known for his other Showtime documentaries such as "Shut Up and Dribble" and "Kobe Bryant's Muse."

Russell Westbrook joined the Lakers squad with title hopes this 2021 offseason, the filming of the documentary started in his first stint with the Houston Rockets. Following his career trajectory over the past two years, Westbrook is looking to cap off this season as an NBA champion with a star studded Lakers roster.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee