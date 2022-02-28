"There was a Magic, Kobe and LeBron and for me, it always seemed like a bit of a power struggle" - Max Kellerman gives his take on the political climate in the LA Lakers organization

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers have been criticized immensely this season for their performances thus far and there seems to be a power struggle going on behind the scenes as well.

Speaking on ESPN's morning radio show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, sports media personality Max Kellerman suggested that there might be a power struggle happening behind the scenes with the Lakers as there are far too many personnel making big decisions for the franchise.

"Here's a dynamic in play here that I think is under-discussed. We all know the Buss family, Dr. Jerry buss, the late great, by far the greatest owner in the history of American team sports. Jenie finally took over. As soon as Jenie did, things turned around, give it a season or two and boom they won a championship. But listen to who he(LeBron) thanks. Why are Linda and Kurt Rambis in the thanks?" - said Kellerman.

Kellerman continued on by saying suggesting that Rob Pelinka's power within the organization comes as a result of the late-Kobe Bryant's influence.

"It's because Linda and Jeannie are best friends. So Kurt and Linda have influence there. Remember I said last week, like there was a Magic, Kobe and LeBron and for me it always seemed like a bit of a power struggle who's going to take over eventually maybe buy a piece of the team or be the principal owner eventually if the Buss family ever sells. Then Kobe got his guy in there, Rob Pelinka. Kobe is tragically now gone. Rob's power you would assume is also gone in that way the backing of Kobe Bryant."

Kellerman concluded by suggesting that it feels as though there is a "political logjam on the Lakers." When looking at the situation, one can't help but remember the saying, too many cooks spoil the broth.

"So now you think LeBron and Klutch but add into that mix, the Rambis’ and their relationship with Genie. It's not like any one party is just going to get their way. You know, it feels like there's this kind of political logjam on the Lakers where no one just gets to kind of bull their way through."

Turbulence surrounding the LA Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers players checking on Anthony Davis' ankle injury

While performances on the court have been below average this season for the LA Lakers, there have been rumblings going off the court as well with regards to the personnel in power and running the franchise.

LeBron James is reportedly an unhappy man after Rob Pelinka, the GM, did not make any moves on trade deadline day. "King James" played a vital role in the LA Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook over the summer with the front office keen on Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings. But they yielded to James' demands and that has backfired tremendously.

There have been rumors of former LA Lakers power forward Kurt Rambis and his wife Linda having a significant voice in the running of the franchise and the decision-making behind it.

Along with this, Klutch Sports Group, which is run by Rich Paul (James' agent and best friend), has tried to exert control over the franchise by signing players represented by the agency.

Along with this, there is also the possibility of LeBron James potentially leaving the LA Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the objective of winning another championship and his wish of playing with his son in mind.

The LA Lakers have struggled all season long and there needs to be a good long discussion between the key personnel in charge of running the franchise. Things have continued to spiral out of control on the court and it appears to be a similar case same off the court as well.

