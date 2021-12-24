"There was never any doubt from myself or anybody else" - LeBron James on Kevin Durant's stellar return to form after an Achilles injury

LeBron James and Kevin Durant could be facing each other for the first time since the 2018-19 NBA season on Christmas Day. Ahead of their much-awaited showdown, James said no one in the league ever doubted KD would be in lethal form upon his return from an Achilles injury in 2019.

Kevin Durant is not only back but is in MVP form to start the 2021-22 NBA campaign. The 'Slim Reaper' is averaging a league-best 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Here's what LeBron James said about the Brooklyn Nets star after the LA Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs (via Cooper Halpern):

"There was never any doubt from myself or anybody else in this league...that he would come back to full strength."

The Christmas Day matchup between the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets is a contest that everyone has been eagerly waiting for. The two star-studded teams have assembled one of the most glittering rosters of all time, featuring several All-Stars from the past decade.

Both teams have been hit with a COVID outbreak, though, so it isn't clear if this game will go forward, considering the Nets' last three games have been postponed. Kevin Durant is also among the players currently placed in the league's health and safety protocols, making his participation in this contest questionable.

LeBron James and LA Lakers are unable to finish the Staples Center era with a win

LeBron James reacts to a foul call during the San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers game

The LeBron James-led LA Lakers finished their Staples Center era with a 110-138 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. Their home stadium will be renamed Crypto.com Arena when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

LeBron James tried his best to avoid the Lakers dropping their fourth straight game by scoring 36 points, while Russell Westbrook had 30. However, the rest of the roster had an underwhelming night and the Purple and Gold suffered yet another defeat.

The Lakers have plenty of key players like Anthony Davis, Malik Monk and Trevor Ariza, sidelined due to injury and COVID protocols. They are in a tough spot with their current form ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron last 4 games:



30 PPG

10 RPG

5 APG

56 FG%



The Lakers are 0-4 in that span. LeBron last 4 games:30 PPG10 RPG5 APG56 FG%The Lakers are 0-4 in that span. https://t.co/nGTydDsv2w

LeBron James needs more help. The four-time MVP has recorded nine 30-point games in his last 15 appearances. The 36-point effort against the Spurs saw his average go up to 30 points per game across his last four appearances. The LA Lakers have lost all four of those games, so they will need the rest of their team to step up and deliver.

