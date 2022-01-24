"There are some nights where he's being targeted" - Steve Nash believes James Harden is being meted out unfair treatment by the referees

Steve Nash is not a happy man. The Brooklyn Nets head coach is disappointed with what he perceives to be unfair treatment of James Harden by the NBA's officiating crew. Nash had some strong words for the league's referees following the Nets' 125-136 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.
Nash's comments came in the context of the Timberwolves being awarded 31 free throw attempts compared to the 15 given to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets also had 29 personal fouls called against their players in comparison to the 17 personal fouls called against Minnesota.
Nash was particularly upset with the repeated non-calls on Harden on the offensive end of the floor. When asked whether Harden was getting the same benefit of the whistle this season, Nash replied in the negative. He said in his post-game comments:
"No... There are some nights where he's being targeted."
James Harden echoes Steve Nash's words regarding officiating
Steve Nash's words about officiating towards James Harden were echoed by the latter in his post-game media interaction as well. When asked the very same question about whether he was getting the benefit of the whistle, Harden replied in the negative, saying it was "frustrating".
Part of the problem with the NBA's officiating crew's treatment of James Harden is the rule change regarding offensive fouls for the 2021-22 season. The new rule does not allow for offensive players to draw a shooting foul if they jump into their defender at an abnormal angle.
To the contrary, if the contact between the offensive and defensive player is "marginal" then there will be a no-call, but if it is "more than marginal" then an offensive foul will be assessed.
Harden is among a bunch of players, including other superstar players like Trae Young and Steph Curry, who have been affected by this rule change. In previous seasons, these guards would deliberately seek out contact and make a living at the free throw line. It was the easiest way to score points, with the whistle being blown in their favor at the slightest hint of contact being initiated by them with their defender.
Harden is consequently grappling with the non-calls. That is what has led to frustration on the part of Nash and Harden himself with a changed approach in officiating compared to earlier seasons.