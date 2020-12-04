Dwight Howard was involved in easily one of the most interesting sagas of this offseason. Most LA Lakers fans wanted the franchise to re-sign the center for the 2020-21 season after his decent performances off the bench during their title run.

It even appeared that their wish would be granted when Howard tweeted that he was indeed returning to the Purple and Gold. Yet, a few moments later, he deleted that tweet and news broke of him signing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving fans both amused and bewildered.

Dwight Howard explains what went down with LA Lakers during the offseason

Speaking to the media following a day of workouts with the Philadelphia 76ers, Dwight Howard shed light on his contractual discussions with LA Lakers. As per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Washington, Howard explained:

"At one point I did (think I had an offer), and that's when you saw the infamous tweet, because I really thought I was coming back. But there was no offer."

Y'all remember when @DwightHoward hit a logo three to finish the NBA Finals? pic.twitter.com/IhpI2wtWId — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 14, 2020

One would assume that Howard had done enough last season to warrant an offer from the LA Lakers. He only played a career-low 18.9 minutes per game for the Purple and Gold but still averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. He even played a crucial role in containing Nikola Jokic during the Western Conference Finals.

What does the future hold for Dwight Howard?

LA Lakers' loss turned out to be the Philadelphia 76ers' gain who pounced on the opportunity and signed Dwight Howard to a one-year veteran's minimum deal. In fact, Doc Rivers himself recruited the big man.

Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers was the only coach to call and recruit him directly during free agency. He said that locked him in on coming to the Sixers, and he said talking to Rajon Rondo helped him get an appreciation for what playing for Rivers would be like. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 25, 2020

Howard is a valuable pick up for the Sixers and will play as backup to star center Joel Embiid. Considering that Philly traded Al Horford and don't have too many big men on their roster, Howard's playing time should also see a significant increase.

At 34, Dwight Howard is already in the twilight of his NBA career. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will be hoping to make the most of his opportunities in Philly.

