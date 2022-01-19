“There is one fix you can make when you get desperate, you just change coaches” - Skip Bayless believes Frank Vogel is a scapegoat for the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the type of season many thought they would have heading into the 2021-2022 campaign. Los Angeles currently finds itself sitting at 22-22 and in seventh place in the Western Conference. Skip Bayless of Fox Sports and co-host of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," believes the next logical move to shack up the team will be the firing of head coach Frank Vogel.

The Purple and Gold have had a few running issues this season, including Russell Westbrook's prolonged struggles on the floor and Anthony Davis being in and out of the lineup due to injury. Although Vogel guided the team to an NBA Championship just two seasons ago, it might be time for a change of voice in the locker room.

Due to the recent news that Vogel is now in the hot seat, Bayless went through all of LA's problems that have led to the team not reaching its full potential.. After discussing the plethora of problems, Bayless circled back to Vogel however, saying:

“None of that is Frankie V’s fault except at some point, you know, and I know there is one easy scapegoat. There is one fix you can make when you get desperate, you just change coaches. We see it all the time. I kept telling you I didn’t think Frankie V would make it to the New Year.”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"There's one easy scapegoat and fix you can make when you're desperate: change coaches. I thought Franky V wouldn't last into the New Year." —

@RealSkipBayless Report: Lakers coach Frank Vogel's job is in jeopardy"There's one easy scapegoat and fix you can make when you're desperate: change coaches. I thought Franky V wouldn't last into the New Year." — Report: Lakers coach Frank Vogel's job is in jeopardy "There's one easy scapegoat and fix you can make when you're desperate: change coaches. I thought Franky V wouldn't last into the New Year." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/nMoXvOkOLB

It looks like Vogel's time as head coach seems to be nearing its end, which would be a significant change in Los Angeles. However, it remains to be seen if such a move would be for better or worse.

Do the Los Angeles Lakers needs a new coach

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James

This would not be the first time a LeBron James-led team dumped a good head coach and then proceeded to get even better. In 2016, David Blatt had the Cleveland Cavaliers sitting at 30-11 before being fired, and Tyronn Lue took over and went 27-14. The Cavaliers went on to win the NBA Finals that season, after Blatt couldn’t do it the season before.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @sam_amick



He's said to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis Frank Vogel's job with Lakers "is in serious jeopardy" despite last night's win over the Jazz, per @billoram He's said to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis Frank Vogel's job with Lakers "is in serious jeopardy" despite last night's win over the Jazz, per @billoram & @sam_amick He's said to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis https://t.co/DOBruQ5Agf

This raises the question: who would take over the LA Lakers if Vogel was let go? Jason Kidd left the Lakers' coaching staff to become head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. When Vogel was out with COVID-19, David Fizdale took over head coaching responsibilities. Fizdale was previously the head coach of both the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks over four seasons.

Having a new head coach in charge could change the team's mindset. The biggest issue for the has been on the defensive side of the ball as well as the team's energy and intensity on the floor. Maybe Vogel’s message is just not getting through to the team anymore after three seasons in Los Angeles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Perhaps a fresh yet familiar voice such as Fizdale's or someone completely new to the organization could motivate the team differently. What is clear is that the LA Lakers need something to jump start their season. If they can find the right combination on the floor and on the sidelines then hopefully they can make the NBA Finals push many expected them to.

Edited by David Nyland