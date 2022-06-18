"There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in Numbers’... Freaking bum" - Klay Thompson goes after Jaren Jackson Jr. for his tweet mocking Golden State Warriors

"Klay Thompson for three" and "The Golden State Warriors return to a familiar place! They're on top of the NBA world!" These words echoed through the TD Garden on Thursday night, following the Golden State Warriors' 103-90 victory that sealed their fourth NBA championship since 2015.

The Warriors' dynasty has now secured its position in NBA history, having won their fourth ring in eight years.

The Bay Area franchise dictated and comandeered the tone of the game even with a brief 10-point deficit in the first quarter. The Dubs closed out the quarter to set the tone for the remainder of the fixture.

The triumph further engraved the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green into basketball history.

After their fourth NBA championship, Thompson, a five-time All-Star, said:

"There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'strength in numbers' after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can't wait to retweet that thing, freakin' bum."

Thompson has for years provided comical responses to questions asked of him. This one might just take the cake.

After Jackson's tweet mocking Golden State's slogan, the Warriors rolled to the title. They blew past the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first round. They then obliterated Jackson and the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 in the semifinals. They then passed the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 to seize the Western Conference championship.

Against Dallas, Thompson went on to produce his patented "Game 6 Klay" blockbuster game, dropping 30 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The sniper also found his rhythm from beyond the arc, with eight 3-pointers.

Lastly, the Dubs toppled the Boston Celtics in six games with a rampant display on both ends of the court.

Thompson said:

"I had to watch that. … I’m like, ‘This freaking clown.’ OK. OK. OK. That memory just popped up. You gonna mock us? Like, you ain’t ever been there before, bruh. We been there. We know what it takes. So, to be here again, hold that.”

The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green fairytale

2NBA Finals, Game 6: Golden State's Big Three

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green created a dynasty while simultaneously changing the landscape of basketball.

The trio has captured four rings in the span of eight years. The cherry on top of the cake? When healthy, Thompson has appeared in every NBA Finals since 2015.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes



What a comeback story Klay Thompson just won a NBA championship after returning from two career ending injuries.What a comeback story Klay Thompson just won a NBA championship after returning from two career ending injuries.What a comeback story 🔥🏆 https://t.co/AHcZgG6k5B

The two years that Thompson missed were catastrophic for the Warriors, missing out on the playoffs in both.

Thompson could have his name right up there among the greatest to ever play the game when it's all said and done.

