“There were people comparing this tandem to Shaq and Kobe” - Jalen Rose reckons James Harden needs to reinvent himself to make the most of his stint with Joel Embiid and the 76ers

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Jalen Rose believes Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden needs to reinvent himself. Rose believes an altered style of play would make the most of his time playing alongside Joel Embiid.

Harden has struggled to play up to his superstar potential. His recent performances suggest that father time may be catching up with the former MVP.

Rose recently had a word of advice for Harden on ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby show." Here's what the former Raptors player said:

"James Harden used to be a marquee franchise player like I said about Luka (Doncic). When you trade for Harden, Meek Mill, ownership feels like we've got our gotta go with Joel Embiid for the next decade. There were people comparing this tandem to Shaq and Kobe."

Rose continued:

"Let me tell you guys, when you're in this industry as a public figure for a long time, you have to reinvent yourself."

James Harden was on a roll in his first four games for the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 26.8 points and 12.0 assists per game, shooting 59.2% from the floor.

However, Harden averaged just 19.7 points on 36.3% shooting, including a dismal 29.1% from three-point land throughout the rest of the regular season.

James Harden's struggles have continued in the 2022 playoffs as the 76ers face the possibility of another second-round series loss

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely have to wait another season to complete their quest of making their first Conference finals appearance since 2001. They are down 2-0 against the Miami Heat in their semifinals matchup.

James Harden's inability to dig into his superstar potential has hurt the 76ers, who have been playing without Joel Embiid.

Harden has managed 18.8 points per game on 40.2% shooting from the floor, including 34.8% from the three-point range in the playoffs so far. He was expected to be the key for the Philadelphia 76ers toppling the Heat without Embiid, but the 33-year-old has failed miserably in that regard.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden on the Sixers is averaging fewer



PPG

RPG

SPG

BPG

FGA

FG%

on more MPG



than when he was on the Nets this season, where he reportedly had quit on the team. James Harden on the Sixers is averaging fewerPPGRPGSPGBPGFGAFG%on more MPGthan when he was on the Nets this season, where he reportedly had quit on the team. https://t.co/ePJAQA3eaE

Harden doesn't have the explosiveness or the ability to create separation like he did with the Houston Rockets. That has affected his scoring to a great extent. Harden is yet to attempt 20 or more field goals in a game since making his move to the 76ers.

Harden will have to find a balance between playing as a facilitator and a primary option to impact the eventual outcome of games. If he does manage to find a way around that, the 76ers will have half a decent chance to make this series competitive.

