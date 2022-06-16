"There are plenty of dudes who are not great offensive players and are in the Basketball Hall of Fame" - Stephen A. Smith makes a case for Warriors star to be a HOF

Stephen A. Smith believes that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after his illustrious career ends. The 32-year-old in his 10th season is on the cusp of a fourth championship while being the defensive and emotional anchor for Golden State's dynasty.

Green – along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – has been pivotal in the Warriors' rise to the top of the NBA. Smith has often been critical of Green, but this time he gave the three-time champ his due. Speaking of the forward's Hall of Fame probability, the analyst said on "First Take" that:

"When you talk about Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, you're going into the Hall of Fame, Draymond Green is going with them. Last time I checked, basketball is a team sport. Last time I checked, resumes do matter. Everything isn't about numbers."

Smith drew comparisons between Green and Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who won five NBA championships. Although their playing styles are similar, Smith rated Rodman to be a better player than Green.

"I'm not comparing him to Dennid Rodman, because he was no Dennis Rodman," Smith said. "Dennis Rodman was a rebounding sensation. He was an elite defender as well. We knew he was an energizer bunny; now he could even blocks shots as well.

"The fact is Draymond Green is not on that level. But as a defender, I think he's been elite as a playmaker for the Golden State Warriors. He's been elite."

Green has been a part of the Warriors system since being drafted by them in 2012. He has mainly been a facilitator on offense and is not known for his scoring ability. Lately, he has also been criticized for being a liability on the offense. However, the Dubs know how important he is to the team.

Smith believes that Green's career is just on par with the criteria required to make the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He said:

"He is not a great offensive player, and we get all that. There are plenty of dudes who are not great offensive players and are in the Basketball Hall of Fame. There are dudes who are good offensive players, but they couldn't play a lick of defense, but they were great offensive players and they are in the Hall of Fame.

"When you take all of those things into consideration, in the end, you have to look at Draymond Green as an offenisve catalyst, as a defensive wizard and as a three-time – possibly four-time – champion."

How important has Draymond Green been to the Warriors?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

Draymond Green is considered to be one of the most important players for the Golden State Warriors. Although his offensive ability is distant from elite shooters like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the 32-year-old does a lot to make things easier for them.

He is a maverick on the defensive end and can put clamps on the league's best players. During the regular season, the four-time All-Star missed almost two months of action due to a spine injury. While he was out, the team struggled to get going on both ends of the floor.

He is respected by everyone in the locker room and is also a mentor for the upcoming youngsters. Aside from his on-court contributions, Green is one of the most revered players in the Bay Area. His willingness to give it all for winning has helped him win the hearts of the Dub Nation.

Although he has not been able to contribute hugely in the finals against the Boston Celtics, he will still be considered important in their run. Green had a fantastic regular season and was pivotal in their playoff run. He is disappointed in his performances, but that doesn't take away the fact that he will always remain a Warriors legend.

