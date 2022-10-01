“There’re 2 things everybody body does when they walk into a basketball gym; one, you dribble the ball; second, you shoot the ball” – NBA analyst contradicts coach's approach with Ben Simmons on his shooting

Ben Simmons' mental health and back issues sidelined him for the entirety of last season. The previous season, Simmons faced a lot of criticism for his lackluster shooting performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

However, Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash recently said that he doesn't care whether or not Simmons shoots the ball.

Former player and current analyst Jalen Rose disagreed with Nash's statement. In a recent episode of ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby," he said:

"It doesn't matter how old you are. There are two things everybody does when they walk into a basketball gym. One, dribble the ball. Second, you shoot the ball. I don't care how old you are."

Rose might be right as no matter how great you are in other aspects of the game, a time comes when you need to score for your team. Simmons has historically been a sub-par shooter. He is an All-NBA defender, but when it comes to shooting, he has a lot left to learn.

Things got so bad after the Hawks series that he requested a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers at the beginning of last season. He was eventually sent to the Nets at the trade deadline. After sitting out an entire season, the pressure is on Simmons to make a strong comeback.

Simmons will make his highly anticipated return at the start of the new season alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons' role on the team will most probably be that of a playmaker and defender. But playing next to Durant and Irving will mean uncontested shots for Simmons.

If Ben Simmons keeps playing like he did against the Hawks in that series, things could quickly go south for the Nets.

Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets: Eastern Conference Contenders?

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets.

With a stacked starting lineup, the Brooklyn Nets will likely use Ben Simmons as a small ball center. At 6-foot-11, Simmons may not fit the traditional small ball center title. However, thanks to his elite-level defense, that shouldn't be a problem.

Simmons was a menacing presence on the defensive end for the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans are expecting more of the same from him for the Brooklyn Nets.

The way Jalen Rose sees it, Simmons' role this season will be a fluid one. That could change as the team finds its rhythm with the young star.

"The geometry of how they're going to use Ben Simmons is gonna be different," Rose said. "He's gonna basically play small ball 5. So, now, when you move him to the wing, or you move him to the baseline, he becomes a screener.

"He becomes a roller, he becomes a secondary passer and or creator. But more importantly, he's around the basket, so he becomes a finisher."

Rose went on to point out that Ben Simmons is a liability from outside the paint. The onus is on the three-time All-Star to elevate his game and make the Nets a legit contender in the East.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far