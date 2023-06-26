“There’s only 2 centers that he got to worry about” – Gilbert Arenas names Victor Wembanyama’s true competition in NBA

Victor Wembanyama, the talented basketball prodigy, has garnered widespread attention and admiration for his remarkable skills on the court. His exceptional attributes, including his height, athleticism, and natural talent, have made him a highly regarded prospect for future success in the NBA.

NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas shares this sentiment and recognizes Wembanyama's potential to become a star in the league.

However, Arenas also believes that Wembanyama will face stiff competition from established centers like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Both Embiid and Jokic have solidified their positions as key players for their respective teams, earning MVP honors and showcasing their dominance in the league.

Gilbert Arenas on his podcast:

I think he’s gonna be a star. The reason is - there’s only 2 centers that he gotta worry about. Sh*t. No, he’s a Kevin Durant but 7 foot. He’s gonna worry about Joel Embiid for 2 games and Nikola Jokic (for) six

Despite being just 19 years old, Wembanyama has already showcased his ability to consistently drain three-pointers, deliver jaw-dropping assists, and finish plays above the rim on both ends of the court.

He possesses remarkable mobility and lateral quickness despite having a lanky frame - standing at a towering height of 7 foot 4 with an 8-foot wingspan.

In the recently concluded season, Wembanyama demonstrated his dominance in the Pro A league, averaging 21.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 3.0 blocks per game. Leading the league in scoring, blocks, and rebounds, he rightfully earned the distinction of being the youngest-ever MVP.

Victor Wembanyama's Impact on the Spurs and possible moves in the off-season

Victor Wembanyama's arrival at the Spurs holds great potential for the franchise. The Frenchman's eagerness to compete for a championship immediately aligns with the team's aspirations. To complement Wembanyama's talent and drive, the addition of an experienced star like Draymond Green in free agency could prove instrumental in shaping the young center's mentality.

Securing a veteran presence could significantly impact the Spurs, who reportedly have $40 million in cap space. The accomplishment of this task only needs a minimal contract.

Another avenue to consider is investing in Fred VanVleet, a player at the peak of his career and a former NBA champion. The potential impact he brings to the team justifies offering him a max contract despite the cost.

Moreover, the Spurs have emphasized Victor Wembanyama as their franchise cornerstone, and they finally possess the draft capital to build a strong supporting cast around him.

As they aim to establish themselves as contenders once again, all of the pieces are starting to come together and therefore creating a bright future for The Spurs.

